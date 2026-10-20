Turning right on a red light is legal in California, Florida, and most states in the United States, but drivers must follow specific rules to avoid violations.

The maneuver requires coming to a complete stop, checking that no pedestrians are crossing, and yielding to vehicles with the right of way. However, if a sign prohibits the turn, drivers must not turn on red.

Turning right on a red light is allowed in California and Florida

In California, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows a right turn on red after coming to a complete stop, as long as there is no sign prohibiting it and the movement is safe. It also states that pedestrians and priority vehicles must be yielded to.

In Florida, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has a similar rule: the driver must stop before turning, verify that the maneuver is safe, and comply with the two groups mentioned above.

Exceptions to turning right at a red light

Although the maneuver is allowed, there are restrictions to observe: