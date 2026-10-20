Getting a driver’s license is a process that involves paperwork, study, and a lot of nerves that can work against you. When taking the practical test, you must pay even more attention to everything, since this part involves more safety elements to consider and, because of nerves, one can forget.

For this reason, you may automatically fail the driving test

Among so many elements to consider when taking the practical driving test, great importance must be given to the seat belt, one of the most important parts of the car.

In most U.S. states, getting in and starting the car without having put on the system results in an automatic failure of the test.

These are some examples of states where the measure applies:

Texas shared a “Driver Safety Checklist” , which states that before starting the vehicle, fasten your seat belt.

Indiana stated that “Not wearing a seat belt” will cause an “automatic failure”.

Illinois law confirms that, before starting the driving test, “check your mirrors, adjust your vehicle seat, and fasten your seat belt”.

Why is it important to use a seat belt

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns that the seat belt is the most effective measure for protecting yourself in a crash. Its use reduces the risk of serious injuries and deaths, prevents ejection from the vehicle, and complements the protection of airbags, which do not replace the seat belt.