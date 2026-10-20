The U.S. government grants $1,000 to newborn babies who are U.S. citizens through the newly established "Trump Accounts".

The U.S. government grants $1,000 to newborn babies who are U.S. citizens, have a Social Security number and were born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028. The money doesn’t arrive on its own: Parents must claim it.

The Treasury Department deposits the money into a Trump Account , a free investment account for children created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. President Donald Trump signed the law July 4, 2025, and the accounts launched nationwide July 4 this year.

Which newborn babies get $1,000 from the US government?

To receive the one-time deposit, a child must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Have been born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028.

Have a valid Social Security number.

The adult filing the claim needs a Social Security number or an individual taxpayer identification number, which the IRS issues to taxpayers who can’t get a Social Security number.

Children under 18 born before 2025 can still open a Trump Account but don’t qualify for the $1,000 . Treasury says more than 50 companies have committed to contribute to the accounts of their employees’ children, including those kids.

How can parents claim the $1,000 for their newborn?

Treasury has already opened accounts automatically for most eligible children, but that doesn’t include the $1,000. Parents must request it separately with IRS Form 4547, which they can file:

In the Trump Accounts app or at trumpaccount.com.

Through an IRS online account, using ID.me.

With their 2026 federal tax return.

Parents who filed the form with their 2025 tax return don’t need to do anything else until they’re notified to claim the account.

The adult filing the claim needs a Social Security number or an individual taxpayer identification number. Archivo El Cronista

The form asks for the name, Social Security number and date of birth of the adult and the child, plus contact information. Each form covers up to two children. Once the IRS confirms eligibility, the $1,000 is deposited automatically.

There’s no deadline, and parents who skipped the $1,000 step can file a new form anytime.

Official notices only come from trumpaccount.com, the app or trumpaccounts.treasury.gov emails, so parents should ignore messages from other senders.

When can children use the $1,000 from the US government?

The $1,000 is invested in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, a benchmark of 500 large U.S. companies. It stays in the account until the child turns 18, when it becomes a traditional individual retirement account, or IRA, in their name.

At that point, they can keep investing or withdraw money for expenses like education or a home. Until then, parents, relatives and others can add up to $5,000 a year per child.

The government says $1,000 deposited at birth could grow to about $15,000 by age 27 with no added money, about $51,000 with $250 a year and about $742,000 with $5,000 a year. It notes these are illustrations based on past S&P 500 averages, not guarantees.