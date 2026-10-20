Countries around the world set different requirements to allow foreigners to enter their territories. These can include everything from presenting a passport and a visa to meeting a minimum validity period for the documents.

The United States requires foreigners to present a passport with at least six months of validity beyond the intended period of stay. However, there are exceptions for citizens of the countries that make up the so-called “Six-Month Club”.

Why does the US require a minimum of six months’ validity to enter the country?

As a general rule, the United States establishes that foreigners who wish to enter its territory must present a passport valid for their entire stay and for at least six additional months after their departure date.

This requirement is part of the conditions of immigration documentation that seeks to ensure that visitors have a valid travel document during their stay in the country and at least for returning to their place of origin or continuing the trip.

However, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) recognizes exceptions for citizens of certain countries that maintain agreements with the United States.

Which countries are exempt from this rule and what is the condition for them?

According to the December 18, 2025 update from CBP, citizens of countries included in the “Six-Month Club” are exempt from presenting a passport with six additional months of validity.

Among Latin American and other Spanish-speaking countries are:

Argentina.

Bolivia.

Chile.

Colombia.

Costa Rica.

El Salvador.

Guatemala.

Mexico.

Nicaragua.

Panama.

Paraguay.

Peru.

Dominican Republic.

Uruguay.

Venezuela.

Spain.

The full list can be consulted by clicking here .

The condition is that the passport remains valid during the intended period of stay in the United States, without the need to have six additional months.

What must citizens of these countries present to enter the United States?

Citizens of these countries can travel to the United States with a passport that does not meet the six-month rule, but they must meet the other immigration requirements :

Valid passport in good condition, without torn pages or stains.

Valid U.S. visa when required or ESTA authorization for those eligible under the Visa Waiver Program.

Additional documentation to prove the purpose of the trip.

Even if the required documentation is available, entry depends on the authorization of CBP officers.