New York drivers who reach the traffic violation limit may face suspension of their driver’s license. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) uses a point system that identifies at-risk drivers and can take action when established limits are reached.

However, there is a tool that can help some motorists avoid that penalty. The Point and Insurance Reduction Program is a DMV-approved defensive driving course that reduces points from the calculation for driver’s license suspension.

The Government will suspend the licenses of those who have reached the points limit: How does this system work?

The DMV point system assigns a certain number of points for different traffic violations, and these are only added to the record when the driver is found guilty.

If a driver accumulates 11 points in a 24-month period, the DMV may suspend their driver’s license.

Point and Insurance Reduction Program: What is it and who can it help?

T his program is a defensive driving course that can be taken in person or online through certain authorized providers.

When the course is completed, drivers receive:

Up to a 4-point reduction in the calculation for driver’s license suspension.

A 10% discount on the base premium for liability and collision insurance for three years.

The program does not eliminate violations or erase points from the driving record.