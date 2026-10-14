Bruce Willis turned a rural property in Hailey, Idaho, into a mansion in a rustic style with unusual amenities, from a pool with waterfalls and a grotto to heated outdoor surfaces to make maintenance easier during snowfall.

The 71-year-old actor, remembered for films such as Die Hard and The Sixth Sense, sold the estate in 2018 for $5.5 million, after it had been on the real estate market for seven years with an initial price of $15 million.

What Bruce Willis’s mansion was like

The estate was located in Hailey, near Ketchum and Sun Valley, a mountainous region known for its mountains, outdoor activities, and appeal to high-net-worth visitors.

Willis bought the land in 2003 and began transforming the main house. The result was a residence of approximately 780 square meters, designed with a mountain cabin aesthetic and spacious areas for sharing.

Its main features included:

Six bedrooms in the main house.

A separate guest house.

A private gym.

Several ponds and streams spread throughout the property.

An outdoor heated pool with waterfalls, slides, and a grotto.

Patios and paths with heated paving to reduce snow buildup during winter.

What the pool had and how the outdoor heating worked

One of the most striking elements of the residence was its outdoor pool, integrated into a setting of rocks and waterfalls. The design also incorporated a grotto and several water slides, features that gave the recreational area the look of a private water park.

Heating was installed in the pool and in part of the paving on the terraces and the access to the main house. The system is designed to cope with low temperatures and local snowfall.

What the inside of the mansion was like

The main house had a mountain retreat aesthetic, with abundant wood, a stone fireplace, and large windows.

The living room stood out for its sunken layout, wooden pillars, and built-in shelves. The kitchen had also been renovated and featured dark wood cabinets, gray work surfaces, and high-end appliances. The equipment included two refrigerators, a six-burner stove with double ovens, and two dishwashers.

Upstairs there was a spacious primary suite with a gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and two heated balconies.