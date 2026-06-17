En esta noticia What does each country require?

Having the passport past its validity period can cause problems when trying to enter or leave Brazil, Venezuela, and Paraguay. Both airlines and immigration authorities at checkpoints require that this document remain valid and meet certain conditions.

For a passport to be considered valid, it not only needs to be in good physical condition, such as having no torn pages or stains, but it must also meet the requirements requested by each destination.

,

What does each country require?

Each of these regions may have its exceptions, but the general rule is to present a valid passport. To do so, it is necessary to pay attention to validity periods and the possible delay once the renewal process begins.

In general, compliance with these requirements is requested:

Valid passport in good condition.

Valid identity document in countries where it is allowed.

Match the details on the ticket and the document.

Immigration permits or visas, when applicable.

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations.

Brazil’s rules for entering or leaving the country

The Brazilian nation requires all foreigners who want to enter or leave the country to present a passport or document that is valid for international travel, according to the immigration rules currently in force.

People who are nationals of countries belonging to Mercosur may enter Brazil using only a valid national identity document, without the express need to present a passport.

However, both immigration agents and airlines may deny boarding or entry when the person does not meet the travel requirements in each case.

Likewise, Brazilians who want to leave the country must have the documentation required by the destination country.

Venezuela’s rules for entering or leaving the country

In the case of Venezuela, it is established that foreigners wishing to enter the country must present a valid and current passport or a valid travel document that is authorized through international agreements.

At the same time, Venezuelans who want to enter or leave the country will have to identify themselves as nationals when at the border, according to the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Foreigners (SAIME).

If an expired passport is presented, both airlines and immigration control agents may deny travel.

However, in certain cases, there are exceptions in which the document is accepted even after its expiration date under special conditions.

Paraguay’s rules for entering or leaving the country

Paraguay requires foreigners who want to enter the country to present a valid passport or identity document during border checks.

Due to Mercosur agreements, citizens of several member countries can enter the region by presenting only a valid identity document for tourist travel instead of a passport.

Paraguayans who want to travel internationally must have their documents up to date at the time of presentation and comply with the requirements established by the destination country.