The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed that minors under 18 do not need to present a passport or any other identification document to fly within the United States. The measure applies to all domestic flights and does not require any additional paperwork from families.

The rest of passengers must present identification that meets Real ID standards, such as a U.S. passport or a valid driver’s license. The TSA also clarified that unaccompanied minors who qualify for TSA PreCheck are the exception: in that case, they must show valid identification to access the expedited screening lane.

Who does not need a passport or documents to fly in June 2026?

Those exempted are those born between 2009 and 2026, meaning all minors under 18 at the time of the flight. The TSA does not distinguish by age within that range: the benefit applies from infants to 17-year-old teenagers.

Exempt birth years

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

The exemption is automatic and does not depend on presenting any birth certificate at the airport. However, unaccompanied minors traveling with TSA PreCheck must show valid identification for that specific screening.

What documents do the rest of passengers need to fly?

Those over 18 must present a valid ID. The official list includes a U.S. passport, enhanced driver’s license, permanent resident card, and Department of Defense credentials, among others.