The state of Florida confirmed that it will no longer be necessary to complete all certification paperwork before starting work as a bilingual teacher . Law HB 561 , signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, takes effect on July 1, 2026 and allows applicants to begin their introductory courses while their formal eligibility is being processed.

The measure aims to reduce the teacher shortage in Florida, especially in ESL, ESOL, and bilingual education programs. It also makes it easier for teachers with expired certificates to return and expands access to temporary certificates for those who previously held credentials.

What requirement does the law eliminate for working as a bilingual teacher?

Before HB 561, several applicants had to complete all eligibility paperwork before they could begin their teacher training. Under the new rule, that step is no longer a requirement to get started.

With HB 561, as of July 1 three key points of the teacher certification process change:

Applicants can begin their introductory courses even if they have not yet completed the eligibility paperwork.

The criteria to obtain a temporary certificate were expanded , including those who previously had an expired credential.

Those who reinstate a certificate automatically recover their teaching areas and previous endorsements, without having to apply for them again.

Who can benefit from this change in Florida?

This simplified path is available to professionals with college degrees in other fields who want to teach, teachers with expired certificates who want to return, and applicants already enrolled in teacher preparation programs.

It also includes military veterans interested in joining the education system. To reinstate a certificate, one must: