More and more households are bringing back home remedies made with natural ingredients to accompany the nighttime routine. Among them, one of the most talked-about consists of boiling mint leaves a few minutes before going to bed.

This practice became popular because of the aroma released by the plant during boiling and because of the benefits of this ritual before sleeping.

What is boiling mint leaves before sleeping good for?

One of the main reasons many people do this practice is because the steam releases the essential oils present in mint, which are responsible for its characteristic fresh aroma.

Among the benefits attributed to this habit are:

Naturally scenting rooms.

Helping neutralize bad odors in rooms.

Creating a feeling of freshness before sleeping.

Promoting a more pleasant environment for rest.

Adding a natural aroma without resorting to artificial air fresheners.

How to prepare this homemade trick step by step

You do not need complex ingredients to put it into practice.

Ingredients

A handful of fresh mint leaves .

Between 500 ml and 1 liter of water.

Preparation

Put the water in a pot.

Add the mint leaves.

Bring to a boil.

Let it boil for 10 to 15 minutes .

Turn off the heat and allow the steam to continue releasing the aroma.

Many people leave the pot in the room for a few minutes so the fragrance lasts longer.

Why do they recommend doing it before going to bed?

The recommendation to do this procedure at night is mainly due to the effect that the fresh aroma of mint has on the environment.

For many people, incorporating this small ritual before sleeping helps turn the room into a more comfortable and pleasant space , especially after a long day.

In addition, since it is a completely natural method, it avoids the use of sprays or diffusers with synthetic fragrances.

How to get the most out of mint aroma

If you want to enhance this homemade trick, you can follow these recommendations:

Use fresh leaves whenever possible.

Keep doors open so the steam reaches other rooms.

Add more water if you want to prolong the boiling.

Repeat the procedure several nights a week to keep the room scented.

With just water and a few mint leaves, this simple habit became a natural alternative that many people incorporate before going to bed to enjoy a home with a fresh and pleasant aroma during the night.