Keys are one of the objects we use most every day, but also one of the ones we clean the least. Over time, they accumulate dirt, hand grease, moisture, and even small rust stains that can affect their appearance and function.

For that reason, more and more people are turning to a homemade and affordable method: spraying white vinegar on keys. Thanks to its degreasing and descaling properties, this product helps remove residue, restore shine to metal, and make cleaning easier for door keys, padlocks, and locks.

Why do they recommend spraying vinegar on keys?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that acts as a natural cleaner capable of dissolving dirt residue and mineral deposits. Applied correctly, it can help:

Remove built-up grease

Remove embedded dirt

Remove surface stains

Reduce small rust marks

Restore shine to metal

In addition, it is an affordable alternative that can be easily found in any home.

How should vinegar be applied correctly?

The procedure is very simple.

Necessary materials

White vinegar

A small container or a spray bottle

A microfiber cloth

A soft-bristled brush (optional)

Step by step