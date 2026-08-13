Spraying clothes with white vinegar before putting them in the dryer has become one of the most recommended laundry tricks by eco-cleaning specialists. The technique combines a deodorizing effect with reduced static electricity, without the need for additional chemicals.

Textile care specialists recommend distilled white vinegar for this task. Its acidity acts directly on the residue left in the fibers after washing.

What is the purpose of spraying vinegar on clothes before the dryer?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, an antibacterial compound that neutralizes bad odors trapped in the fibers . That is why it is useful for sportswear, towels, and sheets, items that retain sweat and moisture.

It also dissolves detergent residue and water minerals that leave the fabric rough. By doing so, it reduces friction between garments inside the drum, one of the main causes of static electricity.

Among the most notable benefits of this trick are:

Neutralizes persistent odors in everyday fabrics.

Reduces static electricity generated by heat and friction.

Softens fibers without leaving residue or artificial fragrances.

Helps colors stay brighter over time.

How should vinegar be applied before drying clothes?

It is recommended to spray a mixture of white vinegar diluted in water onto damp clothes before putting them in the dryer. There is no need to rinse or add extra steps.

The vinegar smell disappears completely once the garment is dry. It is advisable to avoid using it on delicate fabrics such as silk, rayon, or acetate, since the acidity can damage their fibers.