For most Americans, qualifying for Social Security retirement benefits requires years of work and contributions to the system. But having little or no personal work history does not necessarily mean a person can never receive a Social Security payment.

The key is understanding that some benefits are based on another person’s work record rather than the applicant’s own earnings.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recognizes several situations in which spouses, children, former spouses and other eligible relatives may receive payments tied to the work history of a family member.

Social Security is generally tied to work credits

The standard rule is straightforward: workers earn Social Security credits by working and paying Social Security taxes.

In 2026, workers receive one credit for every $1,890 in covered earnings, with a maximum of four credits available per year. A person generally needs 40 credits to qualify for retirement benefits, which is equivalent to about 10 years of work.

The number of credits determines whether someone qualifies for certain benefits, while the amount of the eventual payment is based primarily on the worker’s earnings history.

That means a person who has never accumulated enough credits on their own generally cannot claim a standard retirement benefit based on their personal record.

But that is not the end of the story.

A spouse may qualify through a family member’s record

One of the most important exceptions involves family benefits.

The SSA allows certain spouses, former spouses, children and, in some circumstances, grandchildren to receive payments based on the earnings record of someone who qualifies for Social Security retirement or disability benefits.

For example, a spouse who has little or no work history of their own may potentially qualify for a spousal benefit if the other spouse has become entitled to Social Security.

The benefit can be worth up to half of the worker’s benefit, although the actual amount depends on factors including the applicant’s age and circumstances.

This is why saying that a person can receive Social Security “without working” can be misleading. The applicant may not have their own qualifying work record, but the payment is connected to the record of a family member.

Children can also qualify

Children may be eligible for Social Security payments based on a parent’s retirement or disability benefits.

The SSA lists children among the family members who can qualify for these payments, subject to requirements involving factors such as age and marital status.

In general, an unmarried child may qualify while under age 18, while certain students ages 18 to 19 may remain eligible if they are attending school full time. Adult children whose disability began before age 22 can also qualify under specific circumstances.

These benefits are therefore not based on the child’s own employment history. Instead, eligibility comes through the parent’s Social Security record.

Survivors may receive payments after a worker dies

Another major category involves Social Security survivor benefits.

When a person who worked and paid Social Security taxes dies, certain family members may qualify for monthly payments based on that person’s record.

Eligible relatives can include a surviving spouse, divorced spouse, child or dependent parent.

A surviving spouse, for example, may qualify beginning at age 60, or at 50 if the person has a qualifying disability. Some spouses caring for the deceased worker’s child can qualify regardless of age.

Former spouses can also qualify in certain cases. Among the requirements listed by the SSA is generally having been married to the deceased worker for at least 10 years.

The amount can depend on several factors, including the survivor’s age when claiming the benefit.

Parents may qualify in certain cases

The rules also extend to some parents of deceased workers.

A dependent parent may qualify for survivor benefits if the requirements are met. The SSA generally requires the parent to be at least 62 and to have received financial support from the deceased child.

This is another example of why a person’s own employment history is not always the determining factor.

Instead, the Social Security system can provide benefits to eligible family members connected to the record of someone who worked and paid Social Security taxes.

What about disability benefits?

Disability benefits work differently.

For Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), applicants generally need enough work credits, and the number required depends on their age when the disability begins. The SSA says the requirements involve both the duration of work and recent work history.

As a result, someone who has never worked generally cannot qualify for SSDI simply because they have a disability.

There is, however, another federal program that people sometimes confuse with Social Security disability benefits: Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

SSI is designed for people who have little or no income and limited resources and who are 65 or older, blind or disabled. Unlike retirement benefits and SSDI, SSI is not based on a person’s work credits.

The important distinction to remember

The question is not simply whether someone has ever worked.

The more important question is which Social Security benefit they are applying for and whose work record is being used.

A person with no qualifying work history of their own may potentially receive:

Family benefits based on a spouse’s or parent’s record.

Survivor benefits based on the record of a deceased worker.

Certain benefits as a dependent parent.

SSI if they meet that program’s separate income, resource and age or disability requirements.

Meanwhile, a person seeking their own Social Security retirement benefit generally needs 40 credits. In 2026, that means earning enough income to accumulate the required credits over time, with a maximum of four credits available each year.