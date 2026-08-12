Cleaning windows and glass doors is one of the most cumbersome parts of home cleaning routines, since if it is not done correctly, marks, water spots, dust, and grease can remain on the glass.

To combat this problem, a popular trick is to spray vinegar on glass surfaces to make cleaning easier.

This ingredient, which is present in most kitchens, can help loosen different types of dirt and leave the glass looking better.

Spraying vinegar on windows: what it is for

The main goal of this method is to help clean the glass and remove any residue that may leave dull marks on windows.

The acetic acid in vinegar can help loosen mineral deposits, stuck-on water residue, and layers of dirt that build up over time. It can also help remove grease stains.

How to use the vinegar trick on windows and glass doors

To apply this method, you can prepare in a spray bottle two equal parts of white vinegar and water and then

Remove all surface dust from the glass

Spray a small amount of the mixture on the windows

Spread the liquid with a microfiber cloth

Rub the areas that have stains

Remove the excess with a clean cloth

Dry the glass to avoid any kind of stains

On large windows, the advice is to apply the mixture in sections so the solution dries before it can be wiped away.

Important considerations for a better result on windows and glass doors

For better results, the advice is to avoid cleaning the glass when the sun is shining directly on it. After cleaning, drying the surface well helps achieve a more even result.