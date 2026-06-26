Having a fully valid US passport is an essential requirement for all Americans who want to visit Mexico, since the authorities will require it as a mandatory document in order to authorize the trip.

Mexican law establishes as a requirement for entry the presentation of a “valid and current passport” whenever one is entering the country as a foreigner.

Not having the necessary international identification can cause serious problems with immigration authorities and airlines, even resulting in a ban on traveling.

Key information to be able to travel to Mexico without problems

All adult US passports have a maximum validity of 10 years, so as July approaches, those with one issued before July 2016 will have to renew it, or they will not be able to travel.

For minors under 16, the maximum validity is 5 years, so entry will be denied to citizens who try to present the US or Mexican authorities with a passport issued before July 2021.

Other essential facts for traveling to Mexico from the United States

The passport must have at least one completely blank page in order to travel by air.

In turn, all visitors who wish to stay in this destination for more than 180 days will have to obtain a visa.

Finally, and as the last point to consider, although there is no exact amount of money you are allowed to carry or bring in, those traveling outside the U.S. with monetary instruments above USD 10,000 must declare them properly before leaving the country; otherwise, fines may be imposed, arrests may occur, and the money may be confiscated.