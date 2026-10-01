The weather forecasts for this weekend in the United States warn of the arrival of intense thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in different areas of the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

There is an alert for flooding, as rainfall totals will range between 1 and 3 inches (2.7 cm and 7.62 cm) , although these values could be even higher in areas where the storms recur.

Weekend with thunderstorms and flood risk: which areas will be most affected

According to the AccuWeather forecast, starting this afternoon, Thursday, heavy rain is expected in eastern Texas, which will begin this stormy weather.

For the weekend, it is indicated that precipitation and storms will reach as far north as the Delmarva Peninsula.

Experts warn that the flood risk will be localized and will mainly affect low-lying areas, urban areas, sectors with poor drainage, and those areas that have already received large amounts of water.

Alert for heavy rain on Interstate 70

Specialists anticipated the advance of a fast-moving cold front, which will bring air from Canada into the northeast during the weekend.

On Friday, as this front crosses the region, rain and thunderstorms may occur, but widespread precipitation is not expected.

From Saturday to Sunday, on the other hand, it is estimated that Canadian air moving south will keep most of the rain south of the Interstate 70 corridor and, in that strip, heavy rainfall is expected.

What to do during thunderstorms: this is what the NWS says

The National Weather Service (NWS) explains that approximately 25 million lightning strikes occur each year in the United States and, in that sense, offers general recommendations on how to prepare for these events:

When you hear thunder, move quickly to a safe shelter

Stay in the shelter even 30 minutes after hearing the last thunderclap

NWS tips for those who are at home during a thunderstorm

For this context, it is indicated:

Do not use corded phones, plugged-in computers, or any other equipment that makes direct contact with electricity

Avoid plumbing

Stay away from windows and doors

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against walls made of the same material

What to do if there is a thunderstorm and I am outdoors

In cases where circumstances do not allow sheltering, the NWS advice to reduce risks is:

Leave any elevated area, such as hills

Never lie on the ground

Never shelter under an isolated tree

Do not use cliffs or rocky ledges as shelter

Leave any pond, lake, or body of water

Stay away from objects that conduct electricity