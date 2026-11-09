A new storm will arrive late Monday, Nov. 9, and continue into Tuesday, Nov. 10, mainly over Washington and British Columbia, Canada.

According to AccuWeather, there will be several rounds of rain during the week, with breaks in between.

Where the heaviest rain is expected

Through Saturday, Nov. 14, parts of western Washington and the British Columbia coast could see more than 305 millimeters of rain.

In some spots, the heaviest downpours could dump 25 to 51 millimeters an hour, enough to overwhelm drainage systems, especially where leaves are clogging them.

Why the danger will increase with each storm

Saturated ground will increase runoff and rise in streams and rivers. The risk of landslides will also rise, especially in areas burned by wildfires.

The strongest storm is expected to reach Vancouver Island on Wednesday, Nov. 11. After that, the rain could spread into Oregon and northern California.

What problems drivers could face

The winds could cause power outages and make it harder for trucks and RVs to travel.

The heaviest snowfall would be concentrated in the mountains of British Columbia. In Washington’s Cascades and Olympics, it would generally be limited to the highest elevations.