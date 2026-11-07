A new storm system will reach the Northeast United States during the Nov. 7-8 weekend, bringing heavy rain in some areas, a sharp drop in temperatures and possible flooding that could make travel difficult.

The system will mainly affect parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England, although rainfall amounts will vary by location.

Weekend forecast: What to expect

The Northeast United States will see a change in weather conditions during the Nov. 7-8 weekend. After several weeks of dry weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, a rain system will move into the region and bring cooler conditions.

According to AccuWeather, rain began spreading during the second half of the week and could continue through the weekend in parts of the Northeast.

The temperature drop is most noticeable starting Friday, though arctic air is not expected. In inland areas, highs will be in the 40s and 50s F (4 to 10 C), while near the Mid-Atlantic coast they could reach the 50s and 60s F (10 to 16 C) .

Which parts of the United States will be affected by the storm?

Starting Saturday, rain could continue in different parts of the Northeast. The heaviest rain could hit southeastern Virginia, the Delmarva Peninsula, New Jersey, Long Island, New York and southeastern Massachusetts. These areas will also face a higher risk of flash flooding.

New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Boston could also see rain, though rainfall amounts will vary from city to city.

What other hazards will come with the rain?

Heavy rain could cause flooding on streets and roads, especially in areas where water pools.

Drivers should also be careful, since wet leaves on the pavement can cause vehicles to lose traction and lead to accidents.

In addition, strong winds and a significant drop in temperatures are possible. In the highest elevations, a few snowflakes could even mix in with the rain.

Which areas will get a break from the rain?

Some coastal communities could get less rain if the heaviest bands shift out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Those areas could see dry spells and some sunshine. However, conditions will depend on how the system moves through the weekend.