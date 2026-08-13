Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice is an ideal home remedy for those looking to add new alternatives to their cleaning routines.

This combination, which uses three common ingredients found in most homes, can be used when cleaning the toilet and helping remove dirt, surface stains, and bad odors.

Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice: what is it used for

The mixture can be used as a supplement to regular cleaning of the toilet.

Baking soda helps remove dirt thanks to its abrasive properties, while vinegar and lemon juice, because of their acidity, can help loosen residue and surface deposits.

For its part, lemon can provide a fresher scent during cleaning.

How to prepare this mixture at home

To prepare the homemade cleaner, you need to gather

1 glass of vinegar

1 teaspoon of baking soda

The juice of half a lemon

All the ingredients are combined carefully in the same glass, as effervescence may occur.

How to use this mixture to clean the toilet

Before applying the mixture, the ideal thing is to flush the toilet to leave the surface damp.

Then the mixture is spread over the areas to be cleaned and left to act for a few minutes before scrubbing the dirtiest areas. Finally, the toilet is flushed again to remove the residue.

The advice is always to clean in well-ventilated places, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep products away from the face.