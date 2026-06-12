Millions of people in the United States are preparing for a weekend marked by heavy rain, thunderstorms, and wind gusts that will exceed 60 mph.

After several days of strong weather activity, experts indicate that the risk will continue today, Friday, and throughout the weekend, with the possibility of flash flooding, hail, and damaging winds.

Areas under alert for heavy rain, severe storms, and wind gusts

According to experts from AccuWeather, during Friday afternoon and evening, severe storms could develop from North Carolina to much of New York and some areas of New England.

Specialists indicate that the greatest concentration of severe weather will take place between northern Virginia, southeastern New York, and southwestern England.

There is an active alert for

Torrential downpours

Lightning activity

Intense wind gusts

Risk of flash flooding

Hail

Alert for Saturday for new storms: what experts say

For this day, forecasts point to a new round of severe storms from Oklahoma and Kansas to Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Meteorologists concluded that one of the highest risk areas includes

Eastern Kansas

Much of Missouri

Western Illinois

During this day, the main risk will be wind and torrential precipitation.

What to expect for this Sunday

On Sunday, storms could move into new regions of the country, bringing damaging winds and torrential rain that could develop in

The Mid-Atlantic

The northeastern United States

Areas of the southern Plains

Parts of the Mississippi River valley

The advice is to stay alert to weather updates in case any significant change is announced.