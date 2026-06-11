Instacart allows you to shop at Costco without a membership and have the products delivered to your home. The option is available to any registered user in the app who has delivery coverage in their area, making this tool a real alternative for those who do not live near a store or do not want to pay the annual subscription.

Costco’s basic membership costs US$65 per year. Without it, shopping through Instacart involves a surcharge of up to 15% over warehouse prices, but access to wholesale products can still be cheaper than a standard purchase at another supermarket.

How do you shop at Costco without a membership through Instacart?

The process is identical to that of any other store on the platform: go into Instacart, search for Costco among the available options, and add products to your cart. No membership number is requested at checkout.

Private-label Kirkland Signature products are available without restrictions, including high-turnover items such as olive oil, paper towels, and large-format snacks. The only exception is the Food Court: orders do not include the hot dog or the pizza, which can only be bought in the physical store.

What to keep in mind before ordering

Prices: items have a surcharge compared with warehouse prices; members who link their membership number get lower prices.

Stock: if a product is unavailable, the Instacart shopper checks in real time; it’s a good idea to keep your phone handy during the purchase.

Returns: without a membership, it is not possible to handle returns in the physical store. The process must be done directly through the Instacart app.

When does it make sense to become a member instead of using Instacart without a membership?

The surcharge of up to 15% means the membership pays for itself starting at US$430 in annual purchases. Those who use this method frequently — even from different cities or while traveling — may reach that threshold faster than expected.

For those who already have a membership, linking the number in the Instacart profile unlocks lower prices immediately. However, Executive membership holders should keep in mind that the annual 2% reward does not apply to purchases made through Instacart: to earn that benefit, the purchase must be made directly from Costco’s delivery site, which also runs on Instacart technology.