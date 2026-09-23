Fishermen in Florida found a drone similar to the Shahed-136 models used by Iran, leading specialized outlets to suggest it could be a clone developed by the United States Armed Forces.

In Pensacola, a city known for its red snapper, huachinango, and trout, fishermen from Hot Spots Charters found the aerial device, which the site TWZ, which specializes in defense industry information, described as a possible FLM 136 model, developed in the United States to resemble Iranian units.

Fishermen in Florida found a drone similar to the Shahed-136 models used by Iran, leading specialized outlets to suggest it could be a clone developed by the United States Armed Forces. Hot Spots Charters - Facebook

“Great 6 hour trip today with this crew! If anyone is looking for their drone, please call Hot Spots!” wrote Captain Daniel Arsenault on Hot Spots Charters’ Facebook page, alongside an image of the device next to a group of fishermen and their catch.

The discovery coincided with news of a drone that went missing at Eglin Air Force Base in northwest Florida, although a spokesperson for the military site did not tell TWZ whether it was the same missing device.

Authorities recover the device

Members of Hot Spots Charters said that authorities took the device away.

“Black SUVs came and picked up your drone, all good!” they wrote on Facebook. The fishermen also told local media that they found the device floating in the sea.

The drones, manufactured by Arizona based company Spektreworks, are nearly 3 meters long and weigh more than 30 kilograms.

The U.S. Department of War announced in February a goal of acquiring 300,000 drones by 2027, at a cost of $2,300 to $5,000 each, while President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2025 to “Unleash American Drone Dominance,” with measures to accelerate their production.

Source: EFE.