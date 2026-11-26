Alcohol, vinegar, and dish soap are very popular ingredients in household cleaning routines, but when mixed properly, they can also be used to make a solution that keeps your car’s windshield sparkling clean.

This homemade trick is recommended by the regional government for the Portland, Oregon, metro area, which, on its official website, details the different ingredients that can be used to replace commercial products and provides the proportions for creating each type of mixture based on its purpose.

Alcohol, vinegar, and dish soap: How to mix them to clean your car’s windshield

The official recommendation is to use a container of about 3.8 liters to mix:

946 ml of isopropyl alcohol

1/4 cup white vinegar

A few drops of dish soap

The container should then be filled with water and finally poured into the car’s windshield washer fluid reservoir. This creates at home the liquid needed to clean this surface, which can then be used whenever necessary.

Alcohol, for one, works as a solvent, helping to remove all the dirt stuck to the glass. Vinegar “removes soap foam, grease and mineral deposits and acts as a deodorizer,” it says. Finally, dish soap acts as a surfactant, making it easier for residue to come off.

How often should you wash your car, and how to do it

AAA Club Alliance explains that the recommendation is to wash the car every 1 to 3 weeks and never do it in direct sunlight or when it is hot.

“High temperatures cause liquids to dry quickly, leaving spots and mineral deposits on the paint,” it says.

In addition, when doing this task, the advice is to start with the tires, then wash and rinse each section of the body individually, always from top to bottom and including door frames and trunks.