En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Víctor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Monday, September 7, 2026. He has also explained what his recommendation for the day is.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to take into account.

Happy start to the week! On the day of Saint Bartholomew, let us ask for protection and act with faith and courage, while the Moon in Capricorn urges us to be responsible, focus on our goals and avoid distractions and problems.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today may be a day when your role in the family becomes especially important. Relevant responsibilities are likely to arise that lead you to reflect on your place in the home. Maintain maturity, especially if emotions from the past surface. Family is a mirror of our roots, and it is wise to honor those who came before you. By recognizing this, you will not only strengthen the firmness with which you make decisions, but also consolidate a deeper bond with your loved ones, fostering an atmosphere of trust and support. It is crucial not to be carried away by emotional reactions that move you away from what you want to build. By staying calm and serene, you will be able to stand by your choices with the conviction that they are truly your own and not mere responses to the circumstances of the moment. Devote this day to inner reflection. Ask yourself what you truly value about your family and how you can help strengthen those bonds. A deeper connection with your loved ones will boost your personal and spiritual growth.

Taurus

Words have great power; today it will be key to choose them wisely. Do not let hasty or hurtful comments steer you off course. Stay focused on your goals, remembering that your experience is your best ally when communicating. When expressing your ideas, let your knowledge and your track record speak for you. Expressing yourself with maturity will open doors that once seemed inaccessible and will allow you to forge firmer and more genuine bonds. Keeping a calm and reflective attitude will help you overcome complicated situations more easily. Remember that, even when there are disagreements, it is vital to remain calm and encourage constructive dialogue. Today is a good time to review your relationships and the environment you move in.

Leo

Today discipline is your best remedy. Pay attention to the signals your body sends you, because they indicate what you need to be well. Do not downplay small discomforts; if you do not treat them, they can worsen. And try not to burden yourself with worries or guilt that only consume your energy. Reflect on what truly benefits you and organize a more structured routine that helps you recharge and recover your well-being.

Set aside time to take care of yourself, both physically and emotionally. Learn to distinguish what adds to you from what takes away from you and begin changes that promote your overall health.

Self-care is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

Virgo

Today is a day when your social circle may provide both support and doubts. Do not let differences in viewpoints get in the way of your projects. Stay true to what you are building.

Perseverance and dedication are your best allies, especially regarding your skills and personal projects. Try to devote time and energy to what truly matters to you. Remember that, although all opinions contribute, they do not have to determine the path you choose. Let your inner voice be your guide so you can move forward with clarity and without distractions.

Invest time in surrounding yourself with people who uplift you and share your vision; that will strengthen your goals and help you progress along the path you have chosen to follow.

Libra

Today, work challenges may create tensions that affect your family life. It is essential that you set firm boundaries so that work demands do not spill into your home.

Set aside a moment to prioritize what matters most and think about how to strengthen the pillars that support your life. Planning will be decisive in preserving balance.

Attend to your family's needs and encourage dialogue. Achieving balance will help each person feel appreciated and respected in their own sphere. Keep in mind that your well-being is essential in order to meet your work and family obligations. Do not hesitate to reserve moments of calm and renewal for yourself.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today is a favorable day to express yourself directly and efficiently. When speaking, focus on specific matters and adopt a practical approach. Avoid sharing confidences or bringing up episodes from the past that are not relevant. Remember that a sensible and measured message will carry more weight than details that could hurt you. It is a good time to set boundaries and express your ideas firmly. Relationships are based on trust and honesty; make sure your words reflect that. Transparency in your intentions will strengthen your bonds with others. Ultimately, if you stay focused on what is essential and express yourself respectfully, your social and personal life will be enriched. Maturity in dialogue is key to your growth.

Capricorn

Today you could experience tension in your most significant relationships. Avoid reacting impulsively, as you could affect essential bonds in your life. Taking a moment to understand the other person's needs will be key to moving forward without losing your own direction. In this context, empathy and good communication are fundamental. Remember that being patient does not mean giving up your desires, but rather balancing your needs with those of others. This will lead you to more harmonious relationships.

Take some time to think about what you want to build and how to maintain your decisions without harming the people around you. Maturity in the way you act will be key.

Sagittarius

Today, sharing resources with another person could require establishing clear agreements. It is essential to prevent someone from making decisions that should be made by consensus. Cooperation will be decisive in steering this financial situation. If each party takes responsibility, the burden will become lighter and the path toward stability will be clearer. Pay attention to the people around you and try to create a space for dialogue in which everyone's opinions are respected. In doing so, you will be able to forge firmer bonds based on trust. Family support can become a valuable resource in this situation, so do not hesitate to turn to that backing. Unity and companionship will take you very far on this path.

Aquarius

Your day-to-day life may be moving at full speed, but today is ideal for slowing down and taking a breather. Silence and introspection will help you sort out what you have lived through and let go of what no longer adds anything to you. Stepping away, even for a moment, from everyday demands will give you the clarity to close chapters. Take advantage of this pause to reconnect with yourself and with your most genuine desires. Do not underestimate the power of withdrawing in time. Many times, the answers to our doubts appear in stillness, not in constant bustle. Listen to your inner voice and trust your intuition.

Today is a good time to let go of what weighs you down and make room for new experiences. Turn this moment into a turning point on your path of personal growth.

Pisces

Today, on the social level, you may stand out, but it will be key to integrate into the group without trying to monopolize attention. Modesty and dedication will be your best allies. It is a good time to join a collective initiative where your skills can shine. Contributing to a shared goal will strengthen your sense of belonging and help you grow. Attend to others' needs and offer your support. This will not only strengthen your bonds, but also allow you to learn from others' viewpoints. Remember that success is built by everyone. By contributing from your authenticity, you will be able to forge deeper and more meaningful relationships that accompany you on this path.