En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Víctor Florencio has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign on his website for this Sunday, May 31, 2026. In addition, "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to approach the day in order to face it in the best possible way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ), and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

The Moon in Gemini in a favorable aspect with Saturn invites you to discipline the mind: study with intention and seek out serious sources to learn something true and useful

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Aries

Today is a good time to open your heart and get closer to someone who could become your trusted person. Sometimes, the burden of our beliefs that hold us back is overwhelming, and talking about them with someone reliable can be the first step toward letting them go. Remember that you do not fight your battles alone. The presence and support of someone who truly understands you can give you the clarity you need to move forward. Today you may realize that there are people around you willing to listen and offer their support. Do not be afraid to show your vulnerability, because in those moments human connection becomes stronger. You will be able to open up sincerely and, in doing so, release emotions that had been blocking you somewhat. Remember that your strength lies not only in your independence, but also in allowing yourself to be surrounded by those who love you.

Taurus

Today the universe brings you the pleasant surprise of receiving a return favor from someone from your past. This return not only implies a favor repaid, but also reminds you of the positive mark you have left on others' lives. It is a good time to think about the generosity you have offered.

In addition, today's energy encourages you to explore new ways to increase your income. Your creativity and experience will be your best allies in opening new opportunities. Keep a flexible mind, as opportunities may arise unexpectedly. Believe in your abilities and value what you have learned over time. All your experiences, both favorable and difficult, have prepared you for the challenges ahead. Today is the time to move forward with determination and focus toward your goals. Remember that success is not limited to the material; it is also reflected in personal satisfaction.

Leo

The New Moon sets your course, Leo, and begins a cycle of achievements and greater recognition in your career. If you were waiting for the chance to stand out, this is the right moment. You could travel for work or take the floor in forums and public spaces.

Remember that what you do and say will be under observation, so honor your promises. Responsibility and commitment will be your best allies now. Every gesture matters, and many eyes will be on you.

It is an ideal day to express your authenticity and leadership. Do not be afraid to take on extra responsibilities if the situation calls for it.

You may discover talents you did not know you had, which will boost your professional growth.

Channel the energy of the New Moon to set clear and ambitious goals.

Virgo

This New Moon offers you the possibility of broadening your perspective, Virgo. It is an ideal opportunity to study, share what you know, or dare to step out of your comfort zone. Take advantage of the collective momentum that accompanies new beginnings.

It is likely that a recent idea or experience will become a compass for your path. Keep a watchful eye and an open heart, because what you learn now will be decisive for your personal and professional growth. At this time, visa procedures and opportunities to travel to new regions are more in your favor. If you have been thinking about broadening your horizons, this is the ideal moment to turn those ideas into action. Remember that knowledge gives power and that from every experience, good or bad, something is learned. Do not be afraid to venture into the unknown; every step will bring you closer to your goals and dreams.

Libra

Libra, today love takes center stage for you. In a short time, someone will appear with a special ability to connect with you through words and intimacy. The rapport that develops between you could open new opportunities in your love life.

Keep in mind that eroticism is a deep and powerful language that, when well explored, can lead you to great satisfaction. Enjoy every moment and let authenticity guide your encounters. Now is an ideal time to review your desires and express what you feel without fear. The emotional bond you build can be very valuable and transformative, so dare to open yourself to new experiences. The New Moon urges you to fully enjoy relationships: give yourself permission to feel and appreciate what life and love offer you. Reciprocity in love will be key to your growth.

Scorpio

Today, the influence of the stars pushes you to begin a deep inner cleansing. It is an ideal time to leave behind habits and ideas that no longer serve you and to commit to what truly heals you. Set aside time to reflect on what you need to let go: negative thoughts are heavy, so cut them off at the root and direct your energy toward healing. Remember that transforming yourself requires courage. Recognizing that there are things that must change is the beginning of a fuller, more balanced life. Make time to care for yourself and surround yourself with positive energies. It is a process that requires patience, but with each step you will get closer to the version of yourself you aspire to be.

Capricorn

The New Moon offers you pleasant moments of joy and artistic expression, Capricorn. It is a favorable stage to let go, have fun, and let joy guide you. Give yourself permission to be more spontaneous and show your authenticity in your relationships.

You may feel the urge to renew your style and play with your appearance. This shift can be revitalizing and attract good energy into your life. Dare to mix garments and color ranges that represent your true self. In matters of love, trust what you feel. Communication will be essential, so express your emotions with tact and calm. Remember that opening up and showing your vulnerability can strengthen the bond with your partner.

Take advantage of today's creative spark to do something special. Whether it is starting an artistic project or simply sharing happy moments with your loved ones, every experience will have meaning and help you connect with yourself.

Sagittarius

Today, Sagittarius, is a favorable day to improve your professional performance. You may have to handle several tasks at once, so it will be key to strengthen teamwork and cooperation with your colleagues. The influence of the New Moon invites you to take the initiative and come up with original solutions to any challenge. Take advantage of this boost to showcase your talents and contribute to the smooth functioning of the group. In the field of health, it is essential to stay well informed. Valuable information may come to you that helps improve your quality of life. Do not hesitate to look for information and adopt healthy habits that support your well-being. Remember that every day is a new opportunity to learn and grow. Stay focused on your goals and you will see that the effort you make today will translate into positive long-term results.

Aquarius

With this New Moon, opportunities may open up to move forward in home matters, Aquarius. If you have been thinking about renting a new house or renovating your space, this is a favorable time to take the step. In addition, you may reconnect with your family or receive meaningful stories from your ancestors; that bond can provide valuable lessons and a renewed perspective on your roots. To represent abundance in your home, you can plant two trees or add two plants of the same type. This simple gesture can attract good energy and prosperity into your daily life. Keep your heart and mind open to the new opportunities that appear. The energy of the New Moon invites you to create a space where you feel comfortable and connected to your essence.

Pisces

Today is an excellent time for you, as Pisces, to dare to explore new paths of learning. You could receive valuable information or recommendations that not only expand your knowledge, but also open doors for you to generate income. Keep an eye out for the possibility of a barter that results in a beneficial exchange. Opportunities can arise unexpectedly, so remain receptive and open to what the universe puts in your path. Likewise, consider taking a short getaway or a walk around the area. Sometimes, a change of scenery is just what you need to recharge your energy and spirits. Allow yourself to appreciate the beauty around you.

Today presents itself as an invitation to act with initiative in the pursuit of your desires. Do not hesitate to take steps toward your goals; the day's energy supports you and pushes you to move forward with confidence.