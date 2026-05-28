Hydrogen peroxide —chemically known as hydrogen peroxide— eliminates bacteria, viruses, and mold spores without harsh substances. It is available at any pharmacy in a 3% concentration, and cleaning experts recommend it as a safe and economical alternative for disinfecting and cleaning different areas of the home.

Its only restriction is in mixing: it should not be combined with bleach, vinegar, or ammonia , since the reaction generates dangerous fumes. Other than that, it can be used straight, diluted, or mixed with baking soda depending on the purpose.

What are the uses of hydrogen peroxide in the home?

Depending on the surface and the problem, hydrogen peroxide works as a disinfectant or a stain remover. In both cases, its effectiveness increases when it is left to act for a few minutes before rinsing or scrubbing .

As a disinfectant

Multi-purpose cleaner: diluted 50% with water, it disinfects countertops, cutting boards, and bathroom fixtures. Let it sit for five minutes before cleaning.

Toothbrush: soaking the bristles for a few minutes eliminates accumulated germs. Rinse well before use.

Toilet: pour directly, let sit, and scrub. Removes stains, mineral deposits, and bad odors.

Washing machine: two cups in the drum, empty cycle. Eliminates mold and accumulated soap residue.

As a stain remover

White clothing: applied before washing, it lifts stains from blood, sweat, and food. Do not use on colored fabrics: it may bleach them.

Fine tableware: mixed with baking soda in a 1:3 ratio, it removes tea stains and yellowing without damaging the porcelain.

Tile grout: the same paste, with an old toothbrush and 30 minutes of waiting, whitens without specialized products.

Greasy trays: applied for eight hours, it dissolves cooked-on grease residue that resists regular washing.

Mattresses and pillows: sprayed diluted on the mattress, it refreshes the surface. Feather pillows can be washed directly in water with peroxide.

Why do experts recommend hydrogen peroxide for cleaning?

Its main advantage is safety: it disinfects with effectiveness comparable to commercial products, but without releasing toxic compounds or leaving harmful residues. It is especially valued in homes with children, pets, or people with chemical sensitivity.

In addition, one bottle replaces several specific cleaners. If essential oils are added to make it smell better, it is best to check that they are safe: some can be toxic for pets and babies.