En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

This Saturday, May 30, 2026, Víctor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", explained what the horoscope says for each zodiac sign of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ), including how they will fare in love, health and work, according to the stars.

This afternoon the New Moon in Taurus arrives together with Mercury: align mind and body, connect with your needs and set firm foundations; it is a good time to start a business that generates income and makes use of your resources.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Aries

Aries, today a favorable stage for your finances begins. If you have been looking for ways to improve your financial situation, this is an ideal time to join people who share your interests and goals. Teamwork can offer you new approaches and open opportunities you may not have considered. In addition, someone in your circle could come forward with a business proposal with great long-term potential. Pay attention, because this could be the beginning of a project that not only brings you income, but also personal fulfillment. Remember that collaboration can be decisive in achieving success. Try to surround yourself with positive people who inspire you and push you to achieve your goals. Together, you will be able to create something great that has an impact both financially and on your personal growth. Listen to your instincts and your ability to manage your finances. Today is an ideal time to get organized, draw up a plan and define concrete goals. With determination and a good team by your side, you will achieve whatever you set out to do.

Taurus

With this New Moon, Taurus, you become a messenger of abundance and new possibilities. Recent experiences have left you valuable lessons; now is the time to express them and put them into practice in your daily life. You may be presented with two alternatives at once and each one can boost your talents and strengths. It is essential to synchronize your thoughts with your actions in order to make the most of the opportunities that come your way. Remember that patience and introspection will be your allies in this process. Do not rush; give yourself the time needed to analyze each alternative and choose the one that best connects with your goals and desires. In the end, there is a path that will lead you to significant growth. Stay flexible and open to the changes that may arise.

Leo

The New Moon illuminates your path, Leo, and ushers in a stage full of achievements and greater visibility in your career. If you were waiting for the chance to stand out, this is the perfect moment. You could find yourself traveling for work or speaking in public forums.

Keep in mind that your actions and your words will be under scrutiny, so it is essential that you keep your promises. Responsibility and commitment will be your best allies now. Every step you take will be key and many eyes will be on you. It is an ideal day to express your authenticity and exercise leadership. If the situation requires it, do not be afraid to take on additional responsibilities. You could discover abilities you did not know you had, and they will drive your professional development. Take advantage of the New Moon energy to set clear and ambitious goals.

Virgo

With this New Moon, a window opens to broaden your perspective, Virgo. It is a favorable stage to study, share knowledge or dare to step out of your comfort zone. Take advantage of the collective momentum that new beginnings bring.

An idea or recent experience could become your guide. Stay attentive and keep your heart open, because what you learn now will be key to your growth, both personally and professionally. At this time, visa procedures and opportunities to travel to new regions are especially favorable. If you have been thinking about broadening your horizons, now is the perfect time to put those ideas into practice.

Remember that knowledge is power and that every experience, whether positive or negative, has something to teach you. Do not be afraid to venture into the unknown; each step will bring you closer to your dreams and goals.

Libra

Libra, today love holds a prominent place for you. Very soon you will meet someone with a special gift for connecting with you through dialogue and intimacy. The affinity that grows between you could open new possibilities in your love life. Remember that eroticism is a deep and powerful language that, when well explored, can lead you to great satisfaction. Savor every moment and allow your authenticity to guide each encounter. This is a favorable time to explore your desires and express what you feel without fear. The emotional bonds you form can be deeply enriching and transformative, so be encouraged to open yourself to new experiences.

The New Moon invites you to enjoy the pleasure of relationships. Allow yourself to feel and enjoy what life and love offer you. Reciprocity in love will be key to your personal growth.

Scorpio

Pay attention, Scorpio: today love can surprise you in unexpected ways. Communication will be essential, as you could meet someone who gives you the chance to talk and connect on a deeper level.

In addition, do not rule out a collaboration proposal in the professional sphere. A practical and intelligent person could come forward with an idea worth considering. Keep your mind and heart open to what the universe has prepared for you. The connections that come into your life today can bring you valuable lessons if you welcome them with an open heart. Every encounter can become a lesson and an opportunity for personal growth. Trust your intuition and your ability to recognize the value of every relationship. Openness and receptivity will be your best allies in navigating the interactions that arise today.

Capricorn

The New Moon brings you pleasant moments to enjoy and express your creativity, Capricorn. It is an ideal stage to let go, have fun and play. Allow yourself to be more spontaneous and genuine in your relationships.

You may feel the desire to refresh your style and experiment with your appearance. This change can be revitalizing and attract good energy into your life. Do not hesitate to combine different clothes and colors that represent your true self. In love, trust what your heart tells you. Communication is essential, so share your feelings gently and calmly. Remember that opening up and showing your vulnerability can strengthen the bond with your partner.

Channel today's creative energy into doing something special. Whether it is an artistic project or simply enjoying happy moments with your loved ones, every experience will be valuable and will help you connect with yourself.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today is a favorable time to boost your professional performance. You may have to take on several responsibilities at once, so it will be key to strengthen camaraderie and cooperation with your colleagues. The influence of the New Moon invites you to take the initiative and come up with creative solutions to any challenge. Take advantage of this impulse to show off your talents and contribute to the smooth functioning of the team. When it comes to health, being well informed is essential. The information that reaches you can help improve your quality of life. Do not hesitate to seek knowledge and adopt healthy habits that benefit your well-being.

Remember that each day is a new chance to learn and evolve. Stay focused on your goals and you will see that the effort you make today will bear positive fruit in the long term.

Aquarius

This New Moon can open up opportunities for you in matters related to the home, Aquarius. If you have been thinking about renting a new home or transforming your surroundings, this is an excellent time to take the step. You could also rekindle family ties or receive significant stories from your lineage. That connection can provide valuable lessons and a renewed perspective on your origins. To represent abundance in your home, think about planting a couple of trees or adding two identical plants. This simple gesture can attract positive energy and prosperity into your daily life. Keep your heart and mind open to the new opportunities that arise. The energy of the New Moon inspires you to create a space where you feel comfortable and connected to your essence.

Pisces

Today is an ideal time to expand your knowledge, Pisces. You could receive news or valuable advice that will not only enrich what you know, but could also open up paths to generate income. Stay alert to the possibility of making a barter that results in a beneficial exchange. Opportunities may arise unexpectedly, so remain receptive and open to what the universe has to offer you. Think about taking a short getaway or going for a walk around the area. Sometimes, a change of scenery is enough to recharge your energy and lift your spirits. Give yourself permission to appreciate the beauty around you.

Today is a good day to take the initiative and go after what you want. Do not hesitate to move toward your goals: the day's energy supports you and inspires you to keep moving forward with confidence.