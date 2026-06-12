En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

On his official website, "Niño Prodigio", the country's most renowned astrologer, has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Friday, June 12, 2026. Read your prediction for the day and find out how your love life, health, and work will go.

Víctor Florencio has detailed, based on Western astrology, how the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Happy Friday! The Moon in Scorpio, in harmony with Jupiter in Cancer, intensifies emotions and favors remembering the past to find relief, let go of burdens, and resolve family conflicts.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Today looks like a day in which you can count on support in several areas of your life. In particular, finances and emotions will receive a boost thanks to the support of those around you. It is a favorable time to get closer to bonds that give you stability and confidence.

Take advantage of this good energy to face and resolve matters that have been worrying you. The strength of family ties and your emotional connections will be decisive for moving forward with those important decisions you have been weighing. The environment around you will be decisive for your well-being.

You will trust your loved ones, and that trust will give you the push you need to make wise decisions.

Turn to the support of those who appreciate your authenticity and dedication.

Remember that personal growth is often enhanced through connection with others.

Taurus

The Moon's transit through your complementary sign opens the door to new connections and possible alliances. It is a favorable time to broaden your perspective and collaborate with those around you; you are going through a stage of enriching exchange.

It is key to maintain an open attitude toward dialogue and understanding. Every person has a unique contribution, and by valuing the generosity of those around you, you will forge deeper and longer-lasting bonds. Opening up in this way will give you the opportunity to learn from the experiences of others, nourishing your knowledge and broadening your perspective. Stay alert to the opportunities that arise and act with confidence and calm. Keep in mind that every alliance you build today can bring you closer to a more promising future. Collaboration and respect for differences will be your best allies on this path of growth.

Leo

Today you will notice that bonds with your family are strengthening. That closeness will remind you how essential your roots and those who came before you are. Your ancestors are a source of strength that will guide you in times of uncertainty.

It is a favorable day to think about the acts of kindness you have shown before. The universe often returns kindness, and today you could reap the rewards of your actions. Stay alert to the signs around you.

The strength of your family network will give you the support you need to face any challenge that comes your way. That support will be key to moving forward with safety and confidence.

Do not underestimate the power of family. Sometimes, a simple gesture of affection can light up the darkness. Value your bonds and allow that love to flow freely in your life.

Virgo

Today is an ideal day to open yourself to new proposals and experiences. Connecting with your community or your group of friends will be very enriching, and you will be willing to learn from every interaction. Pay attention to the ideas and viewpoints that emerge; it is an excellent time to sharpen your insight and discover revealing facts that can transform your perspective on certain topics. Openness and the desire to learn will be key to your personal growth. Do not hesitate to explore the new opportunities that arise, as this will lead you to a better understanding and broaden your horizons. Remember that every conversation can open the door to a world of knowledge. Stay curious and receptive, and you will notice how each new encounter enriches your life.

Libra

Today your finances will become more important and motivate you to optimize the management of your resources. Having a clear budget will be key to managing your options in the long term.

Your career will emerge as the main source of income, and an extra amount could arise thanks to the support of someone influential in your work environment. Stay alert to opportunities that appear.

It is a favorable time to review your financial goals and define how to achieve them. Planning ahead and staying organized will give you more confidence when making financial decisions. Do not underestimate the value of economic stability in your life. By managing your resources responsibly, you will chart a path toward the prosperity and well-being you deserve.

Scorpio

With the Moon transiting your sign, a new stage in your life begins. This boost of personal energy will make you more receptive and generous with those around you. Let go of barriers and allow your shine to emerge intensely.

This shift in your attitude will also help you inspire others, attracting support for your cause. The renewal you feel will favor deeper and more meaningful connections with those who share your path. Today is an ideal day to focus your desires and goals. The Moon's energy supports you, giving you clarity and courage to move toward your aims. Keep in mind that each day is a new opportunity to learn and transform yourself. Channel this renewed momentum to create the future you imagine and share your light with the world.

Capricorn

This is a favorable time to rekindle your relationship with the community. Social contact will be essential to reconnect with your feelings and find the balance you have been seeking.

Getting involved in gatherings or collective initiatives will help you heal and give new value to your emotional bonds. Do not underestimate the power of cooperation and friendship in your day-to-day life.

By opening yourself to others, your life will gain a new dimension of emotional renewal. Connection with other people is key to your mental and emotional well-being. Remember that support between people is essential. By participating in the community, you will not only help others, but you will also receive the positive energy you need.

Sagittarius

Today is a favorable day for introspection. Give yourself a moment to be with yourself and let your emotions find their course. This period of reflection will help you turn any pain into strength.

Your true act of power today will be the ability to process what you feel. Allow your intuition to guide you; it may appear in dreams or unexpected flashes of clarity. Recognize the value of solitude in your healing path; sometimes silence is the wisest ally for finding answers and strengthening your spirit. Remember that every emotion serves a purpose. By accepting them and moving through them with love, you will get closer to the essence of who you truly are.

Aquarius

Today your work goals gain momentum and the demands at work will increase. However, this effort will pay off, as your experience and dedication to what you do will become evident.

Trust the process and the energy you have invested. What you have built with enthusiasm will begin to solidify, so keep moving forward with determination. Try to maintain an active and receptive mindset in the face of the challenges that arise. Every action you take will bring you a little closer to your goals and aspirations. Remember that success does not appear immediately: each day is an opportunity to move toward what you want, and today is one more step on that path.

Pisces

Today brings an opportunity that will bring very positive changes to your life. This new stage will influence your path in a profound and creative way, offering you the chance to grow and move forward. This favorable moment is a sign in your favor: stay attentive to the options that arise, as they may mark the beginning of something wonderful. In addition, you will have the chance to return this generosity by accompanying and supporting someone you love. Encourage yourself to express your affection and support to those around you; that will also strengthen your bonds. Keep in mind that giving and receiving is a continuous cycle. By offering your help and affection, you not only benefit others, but also fill yourself with positive energy.