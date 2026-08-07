En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official website this Friday, August 7, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Friday with a fire trine between the Sun and Jupiter in Leo and the Moon in Sagittarius: enthusiasm and confidence on the rise; share what you learn, broaden horizons, and spread optimism.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Today, Aries, a great vitality and desire will sweep over you, as if your inner flame were burning brighter than ever. It is an ideal time to deepen your feelings and let your passions express themselves freely. In the realm of partnership, you will find yourself caught up in an intense bond that may lead to memorable experiences, both physical and emotional. In addition, the stars suggest that you could obtain extra income that will help you solve the financial difficulties you have been facing. It will be a welcome relief that allows you to pay off debts that have been weighing on you. Take advantage of this financial boost to organize your accounts and start over with a renewed mindset. Remember that the force of your emotions should not only be directed toward pleasure, but also toward reflection. Pause for a moment to reflect on how your desires affect the people around you. Clear communication will be essential to avoid misunderstandings and strengthen your bonds with those you love.

Finally, keep your mind and heart open to what is new and do not be afraid to let passion carry you. Life is full of surprises, and today is a great day to receive them. Trust your instinct and let the universe guide you, as it aligns in your favor.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, you are going through a favorable and stimulating phase regarding shared resources, especially in family matters or real estate. The cosmic influences give you the opportunity to resolve important issues that may have created tensions. Thanks to the wisdom passed down from your ancestors, you will face the challenges that arise with energy and confidence. This is a propitious time to talk and decide with your loved ones, letting love and stability guide your steps. Remember that material things are not everything: emotional connection and mutual support are essential now. Your family ties will grow stronger as you share your most intimate ideas and emotions. Take advantage of this positive energy to invest in your home or make improvements that strengthen your bonds.

Leo

Dear Leo, your magnetism is on your side and everything flows more easily, especially in love. Your innate charisma will make you shine socially and others will notice your radiant energy.

In addition, you could experience an unexpected stroke of luck in games of chance. If you feel fortune is smiling on you, lean on your favorite dates, whether they belong to children, nieces and nephews, or beloved partners, because there are good vibes in the air. Now is an ideal time to enjoy the presence of your loved ones. Emotional bonds will grow stronger and unforgettable memories will arise. Dare to express yourself and let your light shine. Keep in mind that your joy is contagious; by sharing your happiness, you give others the chance to feel good. Take advantage of this positive energy to keep moving forward.

Virgo

Virgo, today is a good time to review how you relate to others. Leave behind the tendency to criticize and be overly perfectionist. Life becomes more beautiful when we practice loyalty and empathy with those around us. You are in a phase in which sharing can enrich your world in unexpected ways. Step out of your comfort zone and open yourself up to new friendships and experiences. Connecting with other people can give you a different and revitalizing perspective. In addition, you will be able to identify whom to trust with your confidences, which will strengthen your bonds. This day gives you the chance to show your true self. Instead of focusing on the negative, try to recognize what is valuable in those around you. Empathy will be your best ally and will allow you to appreciate the differences that make each individual special. Do not forget that true strength lies in unity; by connecting and opening up to others, you create an environment in which everyone can shine. Share your life and your experiences and you will see how your world flourishes.

Libra

Libra, today is a good day to review your relationship with money and possessions. The Moon encourages you to change your outlook on material things and not become too attached to what you own. True abundance comes from experiences and human bonds, so this is a good time to dare to take a few risks. Your charisma and business skill are at their peak, which can translate into good income. However, it is essential to manage your money with integrity and caution. Try not to get involved in controversial matters that could compromise your good image.

Unexpected opportunities could arise today to boost your finances. Stay open to new proposals and methods that bring you closer to your goals; creativity will be your main ally in financial matters.

Keep in mind that prosperity is not limited to material things: it also includes love and happiness.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today is a day of great strength because of the Moon's passage through your sign. This influence gives you the chance to activate your remarkable fighting spirit and your firm determination. You are ready to face any challenge that arises, and your effort will be rewarded with important achievements. Even so, remember that true victory is not limited to personal triumphs; avoid taking advantage of those who are more vulnerable than you. Channel your strength to inspire and support others, rather than imposing yourself. Today could mark a before and after in your life. If disputes arise, remain faithful to your principles and defend what is right. The energy of the universe supports you, and your determination will lead you to success. Trust yourself and your abilities; it is a day to stand out and show your true worth.

Capricorn

Capricorn, good energies invite you to slow down and calmly contemplate your inner world. It is a period of introspection that can give you valuable answers and open you to unexpected opportunities.

In that calm and stillness, dare to let go of beliefs and patterns that no longer serve you. By letting them go, you will be able to move forward spiritually and see your path with renewed clarity.

It is an ideal day to look within and reconnect with yourself. Set aside moments to meditate and reflect on your goals and aspirations, allowing serenity to surround you. Remember that personal growth takes time and kindness toward yourself. By nurturing your inner world, you will be creating the conditions to flourish in every area of your life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the Moon favors you: it is time to start something new and choose paths that bring you closer to the person you want to become. You will feel renewed confidence, eager to expand and to show your most genuine essence. You are moving through a phase in which fortune walks with you; journeys and bright experiences are ahead, so let yourself be carried by the flow of good energy. Channel this energy to discover opportunities that broaden your horizons. The universe is aligned with you, and every choice can lead you to a higher stage of personal fulfillment. Do not forget that self-confidence is the key to opening those doors. Stay open to what is new and let your curiosity drive you toward new experiences.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today you will cross paths with open-minded people who will open doors to new opportunities. It is a perfect time to join team projects that spark your enthusiasm and bring you valuable lessons. The energies of the cosmos are on your side, and your social charisma will help you forge meaningful bonds. Let the good vibes of those around you reach you, because friendship will bring you generous opportunities. Dare to exchange your ideas and work with others; this will strengthen your bonds and give you the confidence you need to move your personal projects forward. Remember that every interaction is an opportunity for growth. By allowing positivity to flow in your life, you will create an environment in which everyone can thrive together.

Pisces

Beloved Pisces, your effort, your enthusiasm, and that remarkable dedication you have shown are already translating into tangible results. You are one breath away from achieving what you have pursued with such skill, and the cosmos is ready to reward your perseverance.

Confidence in yourself and your talents will be the key that opens the doors you want. Do not hesitate to value your achievements and celebrate every small step you take. This is a good time to clearly define your goals and focus on what you want to accomplish. Each advance will bring you a little closer to the recognition you deserve. Remember that the path to success is full of lessons. Keep an open mind and continue working with dedication and passion; the universe is conspiring in your favor.