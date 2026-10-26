Cleaning the oven can be one of the most tedious tasks in household cleaning routines, especially after preparing foods high in fat, since residue can stick and make cleaning difficult.

In this sense, although there are different commercial alternatives on the market to make this task easier, those who do not have degreaser can choose to prepare a mixture with baking soda, salt, and water to remove stuck-on dirt residue.

Without degreasers: how to clean the oven with baking soda, salt, and water

According to the tips compiled by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, to create a homemade oven cleaner, you can mix:

3/4 cup baking soda

1/4 cup non-iodized salt

1/4 water

How to degrease the oven using this homemade cleaner made of baking soda, salt, and water:

The first step will be to create a mixture using these ingredients

Then spread it inside the oven in the affected areas, avoiding the metal parts and openings

Let the mixture sit overnight

Remove it in the morning using a plastic spatula

Scrub the difficult areas with steel wool

The mixture works because baking soda is a slightly alkaline substance that helps lift grease, non-iodized salt provides the particles needed to remove dirt, and water integrates the ingredients, making them easier to spread.

Important information when cleaning the oven

For its part, the University of Illinois extension emphasizes the importance of checking that the oven is cold before starting a cleaning and that there are no pots or pans inside.

Self-cleaning ovens should not use cleaners because they can damage their surface.

In addition, as a general recommendation, maintaining regular cleaning of kitchen appliances is indicated to prevent illnesses that can be transmitted through food.

“Harmful bacteria left by raw foods can spread easily, causing cross-contamination,” it is indicated, so microwaves, sinks, sponges, utensils, and any other item or appliance used for cooking should be cleaned periodically.

Those who wish to consult cleaning recommendations for these items can do so by clicking here.