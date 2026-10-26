On U.S. highways, it is common to see yellow signs warning of conditions that can pose a danger to drivers. One of them is diamond-shaped and shows the black silhouette of a deer.

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), this sign is identified with code W11-3 and is used to warn about the possible presence of deer on the road.

What does the yellow sign with a deer mean in the United States?

The W11-3 sign belongs to the group of warnings about non-vehicular users, which includes signs related to pedestrians and animals.

Its function is to alert drivers to areas where deer may unexpectedly enter or cross the road.

According to the FHWA’s official signage manual, these situations may occur at a specific point or unpredictably along a stretch of road.

Therefore, the sign does not necessarily indicate that an animal is crossing at that moment, but rather warns of the possibility of encountering one.

What should drivers do when they see this sign?

When faced with a yellow sign with the silhouette of a deer, it is advisable to take some precautions to reduce the risk of accidents:

Pay greater attention to the sides of the road, where animals could appear.

Reduce speed to allow more reaction time in the event of an unexpected crossing.

Keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Avoid sudden maneuvers that could cause loss of control of the vehicle.

The sign is part of the U.S. road warning system and seeks to help drivers recognize possible dangers before encountering them on their route.