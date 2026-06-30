The windshield sunshade significantly reduces the car’s temperature in summer and remains one of the most affordable solutions against extreme heat inside the vehicle. According to specialized measurements, this accessory can keep the cabin at least 20 degF (about 11 degC) cooler than without protection.

The inside of a car heats up more than the outside because of the greenhouse effect: sunlight passes through the glass, and the heat gets trapped. On an 80°F day, the cabin can reach 109 degF in 20 minutes and 123 degF after one hour.

How much does a car’s temperature drop with a windshield sunshade?

The windshield is the vehicle’s largest glass surface and the main route for heat to enter. By placing a reflective sunshade, sunlight is bounced back before it penetrates, which keeps the car cooler and speeds up the air conditioner’s cooling.

For it to work well, the model must cover the entire windshield, with no gaps at the edges. Before buying, it is worth checking some key features:

Total coverage: custom-fit or accordion-style, with no exposed areas.

Reflective layer or UPF 50+: blocks up to 99% of UV rays and heat.

Multiple sizes: to fit a car, pickup truck, or van.

Insulating core: inner layer that strengthens thermal protection.

Is it worth using, and what other measures help protect the car?

Using the sunshade is worth it even beyond comfort: heat and sun crack the dashboard, split leather seats, and fade the interior. In addition, getting to the car before extreme heat does protect those who are more sensitive, such as small children.

When shade is not available, the sunshade can be combined with other simple measures to reduce accumulated heat:

Retractable mesh curtains on the rear windows, which filter sunlight and cool the back seat.

Light-colored seat covers or a white towel on the seats, which absorb much less heat.

Windows left slightly open (1.5 cm) when parking, to let some heat escape.

Even with these precautions, the cabin is not cool enough to safely leave children or pets inside.