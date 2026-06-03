Homemade solutions for keeping spaces clean and free of bad odors are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most chosen is the mixture of bay leaves and baking soda, ingredients that are found in thousands of homes and can be used to freshen enclosed spaces and support everyday cleaning routines.

The mixture stands out for its low cost, simple preparation, and for not including any complex chemical products or commercial sprays.

Mixing bay leaves with baking soda: why it’s recommended and what it’s for

This combination makes it possible to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on one hand, baking soda is known for its effectiveness in neutralizing bad odors. On the other hand, bay leaves provide fragrance with their natural aromatic oils.

Together they can be used to

Reduce unpleasant odors in enclosed spaces

Keep closets, drawers, and refrigerators fresher

Complement the regular cleaning of certain household surfaces

Help limit the spread of bacteria and fungi in poorly ventilated spaces

Provide a natural aroma without the need for synthetic fragrances

How to prepare the bay leaf and baking soda mixture

This preparation is simple and can be done in just a few minutes:

Ingredients

Six dried bay leaves

Two or three teaspoons of baking soda

How to put it into practice step by step

Make sure the bay leaves are completely dry Crush or cut the leaves into small pieces Mix them with the baking soda Store the preparation in an airtight container

Important information everyone should know before putting this mixture into practice