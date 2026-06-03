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Homemade solutions for keeping spaces clean and free of bad odors are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most chosen is the mixture of bay leaves and baking soda, ingredients that are found in thousands of homes and can be used to freshen enclosed spaces and support everyday cleaning routines.
The mixture stands out for its low cost, simple preparation, and for not including any complex chemical products or commercial sprays.
Mixing bay leaves with baking soda: why it’s recommended and what it’s for
This combination makes it possible to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on one hand, baking soda is known for its effectiveness in neutralizing bad odors. On the other hand, bay leaves provide fragrance with their natural aromatic oils.
Together they can be used to
- Reduce unpleasant odors in enclosed spaces
- Keep closets, drawers, and refrigerators fresher
- Complement the regular cleaning of certain household surfaces
- Help limit the spread of bacteria and fungi in poorly ventilated spaces
- Provide a natural aroma without the need for synthetic fragrances
How to prepare the bay leaf and baking soda mixture
This preparation is simple and can be done in just a few minutes:
Ingredients
- Six dried bay leaves
- Two or three teaspoons of baking soda
How to put it into practice step by step
- Make sure the bay leaves are completely dry
- Crush or cut the leaves into small pieces
- Mix them with the baking soda
- Store the preparation in an airtight container
Important information everyone should know before putting this mixture into practice
Although it can become a help for everyday household maintenance, the preparation will never replace professional disinfection.