Rubbing toothpaste on wooden furniture has become a home remedy to remove stubborn stains without damaging the surface or resorting to chemicals. The technique is simple, inexpensive, and only requires a cloth and regular toothpaste.

Wooden furniture and floors are exposed to stains from spills, knocks from glasses without coasters, or household accidents. Faced with this everyday problem, toothpaste stands out as an accessible, low-cost alternative.

What is toothpaste used for on wooden furniture?

Toothpaste acts as a gentle cleaning agent capable of dissolving dark marks and residue that dull the wood’s appearance. Its texture makes it possible to treat the stain without scratching or wearing down the material.

For the trick to work, it is recommended to choose a toothpaste that is not whitening or gel-based, since traditional formulas deliver better results on this type of surface.

How is this trick applied and why is it recommended?

The procedure is simple and does not require additional tools. These are the steps to apply it correctly:

1- Put a little toothpaste on a clean white cloth.

2- Gently rub over the stain, following the grain of the wood.

3- Wait one minute, remove the residue, and check whether the stain disappeared.

4- Repeat the process without applying too much pressure if a mark remains.

It is recommended for its low cost, ease of use, and because it avoids spending on specific products. However, if the stain persists on a valuable piece of wood, the safest option is to seek professional repair before continuing to insist on the method.