En esta noticia
In recent months, rosemary has evolved from a classic herb used in cooking to becoming one of the preferred plants for the home. More and more people are choosing to place a sprig of rosemary in the window, not only for its pungent aroma, but also for the practical and symbolic benefits associated with it.
This simple act, which requires no gardening experience, can transform the home environment and provide a lasting sense of freshness.
What rosemary branches are used for in windows
One of the most important reasons for placing rosemary in the window lies in its ability to naturally scent the surroundings. When exposed to sunlight and proper ventilation, the plant releases its essential oils, generating a fresh, clean aroma that can be smelled when the window is opened.
Unlike artificial air fresheners, rosemary is not intrusive and keeps the space scented throughout the day.
Beyond its functionality, rosemary has an important symbolic meaning in various cultures. According to traditional beliefs, placing it in the window — a link between the inside and the outside — is associated with:
- Home protection
- Energy renewal
- A sense of harmony and balance
- Overall well-being in living spaces
For this reason, many people choose it as a “guardian” plant for the home.
What are the advantages of putting rosemary in the home
Placing rosemary in the window offers several advantages, such as:
- Fresh and long-lasting fragrance
- A feeling of cleanliness and order
- Association with positive energy
- Hardy and easy-to-care-for plant
- Simple and natural decorative touch
What type of rosemary is recommended to use
There are two suitable options for incorporating rosemary into the window:
Potted rosemary
- Choose a pot with proper drainage
- Requires several hours of sunlight exposure
- Water moderately, avoiding waterlogged soil or substrate
Fresh rosemary sprigs
- Place them in a container filled with water
- Change the water every 7 to 10 days
- They retain their fragrance and freshness for a longer time
Both options are effective, even for those without gardening experience.
Where to place rosemary to optimize its growth
The best place is on the inside side of the window, where it receives direct or partial sunlight. It can also be placed outside, as long as it is protected from:
- Strong winds
- Frost
- Sudden temperature changes