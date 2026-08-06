The state Government of Texas confirmed a tough policy: seizing all the dollar accounts of people who appeared on its official list of debtors for child support. In addition to bank accounts, the measure also reached properties, vehicles and other financial assets.

The decision was driven by the Office of the Attorney General with the aim of ensuring compliance with financial obligations toward children. The list, publicly accessible, was part of a state campaign focused on protecting the well-being of minors.

Who had their dollar accounts seized?

The actions were directed against the so-called child support evaders, that is, parents who had failed to comply with their child support responsibilities for an extended period and under court order.

The requirements to appear on the list:

Minimum debt of USD 5,000 for child support.

for child support. Failure to make payments for at least six consecutive months .

. Court order in force and the debtor’s whereabouts known.

No payment made voluntarily since the last location update.

Assets subject to seizure:

Bank accounts : checking and savings.

: checking and savings. Properties and registered vehicles .

and . Retirement funds and life insurance.

and life insurance. Compensation from legal claims or personal insurance.

The IRS list of people at risk of seizure: what other sanctions were applied?

The official list was published on the Texas Attorney General’s website: csapps.oag.texas.gov/evaders/all

Access is public and allows anyone to check whether a person was included among the debtors sanctioned by the state. In addition to the seizure of assets, the authorities applied other administrative and legal penalties.

Other sanctions established:

Suspension of licenses : driving, professional, hunting, or fishing licenses.

: driving, professional, hunting, or fishing licenses. Denial or cancellation of passport : restrictions on leaving the country.

: restrictions on leaving the country. Recording of liens: on real estate and accounts with funds.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, all these measures sought to reinforce the message that child support is not optional and that noncompliance carries concrete legal consequences.