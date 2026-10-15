On roads and streets in the United States, signs appear that many drivers see every day, but do not always know how to interpret. One of them is a yellow diamond with a large black “T” in the center. Far from being a decorative element or a minor indication, it serves a specific safety function.

What the yellow traffic sign with a black “T” in the middle means

The sign warns that, farther ahead, the road ends at a T-shaped intersection. In other words: the road you are traveling on does not continue straight ahead, but instead ends at another street or cross route, where it will be mandatory to turn left or right.

Because of its color and shape, it belongs to the group of preventive or warning signs, which in the United States are identified by the yellow diamond and black symbols. In the country’s official signage system it is classified as W2-4, within the signs that anticipate intersections.

Why it is important to recognize it

The sign does not order an immediate maneuver, but rather prepares for one that comes a few meters ahead. When you see it, the recommended action is to slow down and anticipate that you will have to turn, because continuing straight will not be an option.

In particular, it is advisable to: