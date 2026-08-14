Finding a bill on the car windshield wiper may seem like a stroke of luck, but in reality, it is a warning sign.

It is a tactic that some criminals use to steal in a matter of seconds, especially in supermarket parking lots, shopping centers, or busy places.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing about. The Spanish National Police itself has warned about this technique through a video on its Instagram account.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing about. Knowing what that bill means and how to react can make the difference between a mere scare and becoming a victim of theft.

What the bill-on-the-windshield trick consists of

Thieves place a 50-euro bill, almost always fake, on the windshield wiper of a parked car. The idea is that the driver sees it when getting into the vehicle and feels tempted to get out and check what it is.

“Criminals take advantage of the fact that your car is stopped to place a 50-euro bill on the windshield that, of course, is fake”, explains an officer in the National Police video.

The problem comes when the driver gets out to inspect it: “When they get out to check the authenticity of the bill, they take the opportunity to steal the belongings left inside.”

Why curiosity is the criminals’ weapon

The effectiveness of the method is based on an instinctive gesture. The possibility of coming across unexpected money leads many drivers to get out of the car without turning off the engine or locking the doors, precisely the lapse thieves are looking for.

That is the moment when criminals act, taking any valuables left in plain sight inside. In some cases, if the keys have been left inside, they may even take the vehicle itself. It all happens in the few seconds when the driver’s attention is on the bill.

What to do if you find a bill on the car windshield

The National Police’s main recommendation is not to stop and check it right then, especially if the car was parked in a quiet area.

Faced with this modus operandi, it is worth keeping several guidelines in mind: