The bathroom is one of the dampest places in the home and therefore, one of the spaces that costs the most to keep clean and smelling good. In addition to maintaining a frequent cleaning routine, there are other tricks to reduce unpleasant odors.

Orange peel is used in several methods of this type because of the essential oils it releases and the intensity and lasting power it is known for. In this sense, throwing it in the toilet periodically helps neutralize odors and improve the freshness of the environment.

What is throwing orange peels in the toilet for?

Orange peel contains certain natural substances such as limonene, which is responsible for its characteristic citrus smell. When moistened, the peels release these substances and give off an aroma that temporarily neutralizes the others.

It is an economical and simple solution that also makes use of organic waste that would otherwise end up in the trash.

To do it correctly, the peels should be cut into small pieces and left for 20 to 30 minutes in the toilet, then removed. This last step is very important to ensure optimal operation.

How often should orange peels be thrown in the toilet?

It is recommended to do it once a week to maintain a fresh and pleasant aroma between the deep cleanings carried out in this area.

Care when throwing orange peels in the toilet

It is very important not to discard the peels in the drain because this can cause the pipes to clog, particularly if done repeatedly. The most recommended thing is to keep them in a container and take them to composting.