Those who believe in practices such as Feng Shui have several tricks that, according to their beliefs, influence people’s energy and attract positive things. Cinnamon, in particular, is one of the most widely used elements because it is linked to prosperity, protection, and opportunities.

In this sense, wrapping a cinnamon stick in aluminum foil is one of the most common practices among those seeking to attract financial prosperity and good energy.

What is wrapping cinnamon sticks in aluminum foil for?

Cinnamon is considered an element of protection and attraction of positive energy. When it is wrapped in aluminum foil, the intention is to enhance its effects and keep it active for longer.

Carrying it in your purse, pocket, or in the car helps ward off bad energy, attract good luck, and improve your mood. It can also be used as an amulet to face difficult situations or to ask for wishes.

What benefits does carrying it every day attract?

Attracts good financial opportunities

Encourages the flow of money

Provides energetic protection

Supports new projects

When is it recommended to do it?

According to Feng Shui, it is best to perform these rituals at certain times such as:

Beginning of the month

Start of a new job or project

Stages in which you seek to attract new opportunities

Moments of important changes on a financial or professional level

Keeping these concepts in mind, it is also advisable to replace the little stick periodically to renew its energy.