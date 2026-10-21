In daily routines, there are many people who do not find the time to cook and eat healthy, so they end up falling into cycles of fast food or junk food that in the long run can harm health.

For this reason, there are different ways to organize meals, among them, the famous “Meal Preps”, which are prepared in advance to eat during the week. They generally include ingredients that can last over time, such as grains, slow-cooked proteins, and other foods that retain their flavor and shape until the last day.

The 7 recipes to prepare ahead and eat during the week

According to the “Honest Cooking&Travel” website, there are several meals that can be prepared in advance.

Southwest-style energy chicken bowl

For this recipe, you will need:

Skinless, boneless chicken breasts.

Olive oil

Seasonings to taste

Sugeridos: chile en polvo, pimentón ahumado, comino molido, polvo de ajo.

Sweet potato

Black beans.

Corn kernels.

Cooked brown rice.

Avocado.

Plain Greek yogurt.

Lime juice.

Fresh cilantro.

Step-by-step preparation:

Cook one cup of brown rice and set aside. Cut the sweet potato into cubes and bake with olive oil and salt at 400 °F (200 °C) for 20 to 25 minutes. Season the breasts and cook them in a pan with olive oil for 6 to 7 minutes per side, until fully cooked. Slice. Blend the avocado, Greek yogurt, lime juice, cilantro, and salt until you have a creamy dressing. Place the rice as a base and add the chicken, sweet potato, beans, and corn. Keep the dressing separate.

Meatballs with mashed potatoes

For this recipe, you need:

Ground beef.

Egg.

All-purpose flour.

Onion.

Assorted fresh herbs.

Olive oil.

Garlic cloves.

Red chili.

Chicken or beef broth.

Tomato puree.

Fresh thyme.

Potatoes.

Water and salt.

Butter.

Whole milk.

Grated cheese.

Step-by-step preparation:

Mix 900 grams of ground beef with egg, flour, herbs, and seasonings. Shape the meatballs. Preheat the oven to 355 °F (180 °C) and brown the meatballs in a casserole dish with oil for 2 to 3 minutes per side. In the same casserole dish, sauté the onion, garlic, and chili for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the broth, tomato puree, and thyme. Add the meatballs and bake for 20 minutes or until fully cooked. Boil the chopped potatoes for 15 to 20 minutes and mash them with butter, warm milk, and grated cheese. Serve the meatballs with their sauce over the mashed potatoes.

Korean-style duck bulgogi

For this recipe, you need:

Rice vinegar.

Soy sauce.

Toasted sesame oil.

Green onions.

Fresh ginger, peeled and chopped.

Garlic.

Sugar.

Skinless duck breasts.

Step-by-step preparation:

Blend the rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, green onion, ginger, garlic, and sugar until you have a smooth marinade. Place the duck breasts in a container, cover with the marinade, and refrigerate for between 1 and 24 hours. Remove the duck from the marinade, dry it, and set aside. Boil the remaining marinade in a saucepan for 5 minutes and keep it warm. Brush the breasts with a little oil and cook them on the grill or in a pan until fully cooked. Let rest for 5 minutes and slice thinly. Serve over white rice with kimchi, add the hot sauce, and garnish with black sesame seeds.

Slow-cooked beef skirt with onions

For this recipe, you need:

Skirt steak.

Garlic powder.

Cumin.

Italian seasoning.

Onion powder.

Onions.

Step-by-step preparation:

Mix 900 grams of beef skirt steak with garlic, cumin, salt, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and onion powder. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Cut two onions into thin slices and place them at the bottom of a slow cooker. Add the marinated meat and half a cup of water (120 ml). Cover and cook on low for about 8 hours, until the meat is tender. Remove the meat, shred it with two forks, and mix it with the onions and their juices. Serve hot, on its own or as a filling for tacos, sandwiches, or rice bowls.

Thai Larb rice bowls

For this recipe, you need the following ingredients:

Peanut or vegetable oil.

Garlic.

Lemongrass.

Brown sugar.

Ground pork.

Lime juice.

Basil leaves.

Fish sauce.

Thai chili paste.

Basmati or long-grain white rice.

Step-by-step preparation:

Cook the white rice according to the package instructions and set aside. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat and sauté the garlic with the lemongrass paste for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the brown sugar and stir until it melts. Add 450 grams of ground pork and cook until fully cooked. Mix the lime juice, basil, fish sauce, and Thai chili paste (optional). Remove the meat from the heat and add the previous mixture, stirring to combine. Divide the rice among four containers and place the meat on top. Let cool briefly and refrigerate in airtight containers.

Fresh chicken quinoa salad

For this recipe, you need:

Nonstick cooking spray.

Chicken breasts.

Dried thyme.

Shredded carrots.

Cooked quinoa.

Chopped cucumbers.

Lettuce leaves.

Avocado.

Tahini.

Lemon juice.

Garlic.

Step-by-step preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 °F (218 °C) and place the chicken breasts on a greased baking sheet. Season with sea salt and thyme. Bake for 30 minutes or until fully cooked. Let cool and cut into cubes. Meanwhile, cook the quinoa according to the package instructions. Prepare the dressing by blending tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender for 30 seconds. Spread the dressing on the bottom of the jars and add, in this order, chicken, grated carrot, quinoa, cucumber, greens, and avocado. Seal the jars and keep refrigerated. Shake before eating or serve on a plate. To prevent the salad from getting too soggy, the dressing can be stored separately.

Grilled Roti Wrap

For this recipe you need:

Cucumber.

Tomatoes.

Onions.

Ketchup.

Cheddar cheese.

Olive oil.

Wrap tortilla.

Step-by-step preparation:

Heat a griddle or skillet with a little olive oil. Spread ketchup on the tortilla breads and add slices of cucumber, tomato, and onion. Season with salt and pepper, add cheddar cheese, and fold the breads in half. Cook the wraps on the hot griddle for about 5 minutes, until golden brown and the cheese melts. Remove, cut in half, and set aside in an airtight container.

The recipes are meant to be made in quantity and stored, but it is recommended to make just enough for the week so that it does not go bad. Except for the salad that is ready to eat, all the options can be reheated in the oven or microwave.