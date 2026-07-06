For enthusiasts of fragrancing spaces, the range of products available is endless, since there is an option designed for every preference and home environment.

Within this trend, citrus peels, such as orange or tangerine, are presented as valuable allies for carrying out homemade preparations. When combined with aromatic spices such as cinnamon, they can scent any space without the need for extra spending.

What is needed

To prepare this mixture, the following components will be needed:

How to prepare the mixture: step by step

Place all the ingredients in a pot Boil over low heat for 15 minutes without a lid and with the room doors open so the aroma reaches the whole house Once it has cooled, the liquid can be strained and poured into a spray bottle to use as a fragrance to taste. If preferred, a few drops of essential oil can also be added.

Alternative uses for this tangerine, orange, and cinnamon mixture

Combining soaps and essential oils from the same aromatic family is an excellent alternative to intensify the fragrance and ensure it remains in the environment for a long time.

To achieve a refreshing yet relaxing and cozy atmosphere for any occasion, you can spray the mixture on rugs, curtains, and cushions.