After consuming avocado, the peels are usually discarded automatically. However, there is a home trick that allows them to have a second life: crush them into small pieces and mix them with chopped cardboard .

This combination is ideal for adding to compost. The peel of this fruit has a fibrous and resistant texture that can take longer to decompose than other waste that is usually added to the mixture. Cardboard, for its part, helps retain moisture and promotes the decomposition of the materials.

Crushing avocado peels with cardboard: why it is recommended

The main advantage of this combination is its varied contribution to compost. By crushing or cutting both materials into small pieces, you avoid leaving large fragments that can remain for weeks without fully decomposing, especially because of the fibrous nature of the avocado peel.

Cardboard is used as a “natural moisture regulator” for the mixture, although it is essential that it be completely clean and free of adhesives so that its addition to the preparation is beneficial.

How to prepare this avocado peel and cardboard mixture

To make use of these materials, it is necessary

Remove any remaining pulp stuck to the peel

Cut or crush the avocado peels into small pieces

Chop clean cardboard (it helps to dampen it first) and avoid materials that are not suitable for composting

Mix both materials

Add them together with other organic waste and dry materials

Let the compost continue its usual decomposition process

Thus, this mixture allows you to recycle materials that are usually discarded and provides both nutrients and beneficial regulators for the soil of plants.