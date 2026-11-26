Bad odors in carpet can develop from moisture buildup, food residue, dust, and dirt. While vacuuming helps keep carpets clean, it does not always remove the unpleasant smells trapped in the fibers.

Among the home remedies to combat this problem is baking soda, a common kitchen ingredient that also has uses in household cleaning. Its ability to neutralize certain odors makes it an option for freshening carpets without using specialized products.

However, it is important to know how to apply it correctly and what precautions to keep in mind so you do not damage the material.

What sprinkling baking soda on carpet is used for

Baking soda is used in household cleaning because of its ability to neutralize certain odors. Utah State University explains that this ingredient neutralizes odors of acidic origin and can absorb others from the air, and includes it among the options for deodorizing carpets.

This use also appears in the home maintenance manual of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a Canadian government agency. In its section on carpets, it recommends spreading baking soda over the surface to help remove built-up odors.

How to use baking soda to remove bad odors from carpets

The process consists of sprinkling baking soda on the carpet, spreading it especially over the areas where odors are concentrated. According to the CMHC manual, the powder should be left to sit for at least 30 minutes before being vacuumed up.

Before applying the product over the entire surface, it is a good idea to test it on a small, out-of-sight area and check the carpet manufacturer’s instructions. It is also important to vacuum carefully to remove any baking soda residue.