In the car, windows, mirrors, screens, and light covers can be cleaned with a mixture made with an ingredient found in almost every home and very easy to find: vinegar.

The recommendation is backed by Iowa State University, which shares a series of tips for cleaning a vehicle and, among them, recommends this combination not only for cleaning different surfaces but also for removing bad odors.

In the car, windows, mirrors, screens, and light covers can be cleaned using a vinegar mixture

The university recommends vinegar for making a homemade car cleaner, since its acetic acid content helps dissolve residue and neutralize the compounds behind bad odors.

The guidance is to use it diluted in water, making a 50/50 mixture. This blend can be used to polish windows, mirrors, screens, and light covers with a lint-free cloth.

The mixture also works to remove any unwanted smell: “There will be no lingering vinegar smell once it dries. Water and vinegar are quite effective even against cigarette smoke,” it says.

Other university recommendations for cleaning the car

For hard-to-reach spots like the inside of the doors or seat belts, the recommendation is to clean them with a damp cloth.

Car mats, meanwhile, can be cleaned with warm water and a few drops of dish soap. The university’s advice is to lay them on a flat surface, apply the mixture, and then scrub with a soft brush.

The day chosen for cleaning can also make a difference. The advice is to pick a sunny one and take the opportunity to do a thorough cleaning that includes floor mats, child seats, and covers as well.