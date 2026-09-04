After making a barbecue, the grill usually ends up with traces of grease, stuck-on food, and dirt that is hard to remove. While there are specific products and degreasers to remove these residues, it is also possible to use a homemade and inexpensive alternative.

One of the most commonly used ingredients for this kind of task is vinegar. Although it is a common product in the kitchen, its properties also mean that it is used for various household cleaning and maintenance tasks.

What is spraying vinegar on the grill for?

Vinegar can be used as an aid to degrease the grill surface before barbecuing.

Its acidity helps loosen certain residues and traces of grease that remain stuck to the grates. This makes it easier to later remove them with a brush or a suitable sponge.

The goal is not to replace a deep cleaning, but to make it easier to remove the accumulated dirt.

How to use vinegar to clean the grill

To apply this trick, you can put white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray a moderate amount over the grates.

The recommended way is to do it before lighting the fire, when the grill is cold or at a safe temperature to handle.

Then, you can let it sit for a few minutes to help loosen the grease and use a grill brush to remove the dirt.

Once the grease and residue have been removed, it is important to clean the surface and leave it ready before placing the food.

Why does vinegar help remove grease?

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that can help detach certain residues and make cleaning easier.

When it comes into contact with traces of grease and dirt, it helps soften the stuck-on residue, making it easier to remove mechanically.

However, it is not an industrial degreaser, and its effectiveness may vary depending on how dirty the grill is.

The trick to leaving the grill ready before the barbecue

Once the vinegar has been applied and the dirt removed, it is essential to remove any cleaning residue before cooking.

The grill should be clean and dry before placing the meat, vegetables, or any other food.

In addition, if the surface has a significant buildup of burnt grease, it may be necessary to supplement the procedure with deeper brushing.

What to keep in mind before using vinegar

Although vinegar can be useful for certain household tasks, not all surfaces react the same way.

For that reason, it is advisable to check the material of the grill and the manufacturer’s instructions before applying any product.

It is also important to avoid mixing vinegar with bleach or other cleaning chemicals, since some combinations can release dangerous gases.