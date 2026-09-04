High temperatures can affect dogs especially, since their bodies do not regulate heat in the same way as humans. Their main mechanism for lowering temperature is panting, while sweating through the pads of the paws plays a limited role.

For this reason, during heat waves, there are some home remedies that can help pets feel more comfortable. One of them consists of placing a bottle with frozen water near their bed, always safely and without forcing the animal to maintain contact with the object.

Why do they recommend placing a bottle with frozen water near your dog’s bed?

The frozen bottle works as a source of coolness near the place where the dog rests, which can help make the environment more comfortable and cooler during very hot days.

It should be placed nearby, but not under the bed or directly against the animal’s body. It is recommended to choose a sturdy plastic bottle, fill it with water, freeze it, and wrap it in a thin towel or cloth cover to prevent direct contact of the ice with the skin.

What other care should be taken with dogs during heat waves?

During periods when temperatures remain high, dogs should always have clean, fresh water, and the environment must stay ventilated and offer shady places.

In addition, it is also recommended:

Avoid walks and intense exercise during the hottest hours.

Do not allow them to walk for long periods on asphalt, cement or hot tiles, as they may suffer burns on their pads.

Never leave the dog inside a closed vehicle, even for a few minutes.

Pay special attention to older dogs, overweight dogs, those with preexisting conditions or brachycephalic breeds, which may have more difficulty tolerating the heat.

Excessive panting, heavy drooling, very red gums, weakness, vomiting, disorientation or difficulty breathing can be signs of overheating and require prompt attention.

What are the benefits of placing a bottle with frozen water near your dog’s bed?

The main benefit is that it can create a cool area around the resting space, allowing the dog to seek relief when feeling hot without needing to remain continuously on a cold surface.

It is recommended to complement it with other measures and consider the frozen bottle as a supplement and not a treatment for heatstroke.