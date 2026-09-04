Bay laurel is a plant that, besides being used as a seasoning in cooking, is also surrounded by different beliefs linked to prosperity, protection, and good fortune. That is why some popular practices recommend keeping one of its leaves in items used every day, such as a purse or wallet.

Within rituals inspired by Feng Shui, carrying a bay leaf works as a symbolic amulet associated with abundance and new beginnings. However, this is a belief without scientific evidence to show that it can attract money or change luck.

What is carrying a bay leaf in your wallet for?

Placing a dried bay leaf inside a purse or wallet aims to attract prosperity, new opportunities, and good fortune.

It is also used as a symbol of protection and personal strength, especially when a person is going through important changes, starting a new job, launching a business, or getting a project underway.

It is recommended to keep the leaf in a separate compartment to prevent it from breaking or deteriorating quickly.

How often should the bay leaf in the wallet be changed?

Those who carry out this ritual usually recommend replacing the leaf once a month, since the change symbolizes a renewal of the intentions and the energy associated with the amulet.

However, it can also be changed sooner if the leaf:

Breaks or becomes too brittle.

Gets damp.

Gets dirty.

Loses its aroma completely.

Shows obvious signs of deterioration.

Why do they recommend carrying a bay leaf in your wallet?

The use of bay laurel as a symbol of success and prosperity has historical roots. In cultures such as the Greek and Roman, laurel wreaths were associated with victory, recognition, and achievement.

Over time, these meanings were incorporated into various contemporary rituals related to abundance. Because the wallet is directly linked to money, some people began keeping a leaf as a symbolic representation of economic stability, growth, and new opportunities.