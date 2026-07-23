For generations, various everyday objects have been used as protective amulets inside the home.

Among them, one of the most striking consists of hanging an open pair of scissors above the front door , a practice that is still common today in many cultures.

What is the purpose of hanging an open pair of scissors above the door?

Within various popular traditions, the open pair of scissors represents a symbolic barrier against negative energies.

Its shape, similar to a cross when left open, has led many people to consider it a protective object to prevent the entry of bad vibes, envy, or negative influences.

Among the benefits traditionally attributed to it are:

Keeping bad energies away from the home.

Creating a symbolic barrier of protection.

Promoting an atmosphere of calm.

Attracting good fortune and prosperity , according to some beliefs.

Providing a sense of protection for those who live in the house.

Why do they recommend placing it on the front door?

The main door symbolizes the point of access both for people and, according to different popular beliefs, for the energies that enter the home.

For that reason, many people place the open pair of scissors at the top of the door frame, convinced that there it can better fulfill its protective function.

In some traditions, it is even recommended to point it downward or keep it discreetly hidden to preserve its symbolism.

Where does this belief come from?

The use of scissors as an amulet has very ancient roots and appears in different cultures across Europe and Latin America.

For centuries, it was believed that iron had protective properties against negative forces. Since scissors are made of this material and have two blades that form a cross when opened, they began to be used as an element associated with the spiritual defense of the home.

Over time, this custom was passed down through generations, and even today many people keep it as part of their domestic rituals.

What should you keep in mind before doing it?

Beyond its symbolic meaning, it is important to place the scissors safely to avoid accidents.

If you decide to follow this tradition, try to:

Secure it properly so it cannot fall.

Keep it out of the reach of children and pets.

Use a pair of scissors intended only for this purpose.

Avoid placing it in a spot where it could pose a risk to those entering the home.

For those who believe in this type of practice, hanging an open pair of scissors above the door remains one of the best-known amulets for protecting the home and conveying a sense of safety and well-being.