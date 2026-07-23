Singapore is moving forward with one of the most ambitious engineering works in the maritime world. They are building a huge underwater wall that in the future will be the base of Tuas Port, a megaproject designed to become the largest automated port on the planet.

The infrastructure will include a barrier more than nine kilometers long, built with hundreds of huge concrete blocks, which w ill allow land to be reclaimed from the sea to develop a port terminal equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The largest seaport in the world: What are its characteristics?

Tuas Port, in Singapore, is designed to become the largest automated terminal on the planet. When this project is completed, it will cover about 1,337 hectares, and it will have 66 berths distributed along 26 kilometers and will have the capacity to handle 64 million TEU containers per year.

In addition, it will be able to receive container ships more than 450 meters long and with a capacity of up to 24,000 containers.

The complex was designed with sustainability criteria , which include land reclaimed from the sea, elevated platforms to face rising ocean levels and greater reuse of materials during the final construction.

When will the largest seaport in the world be finished?

Construction of Tuas Port has been progressing p hase by phase since 2014 and is scheduled for completion in 2040. The project is advancing gradually so that different sections can begin operating before the entire infrastructure is completed.

Currently, there are already berths in operation and new phases are expected to be added over the next few years, while expansion work continues on land reclaimed from the sea.